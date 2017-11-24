The Best Black Friday Sales on Comfort Shoes and Running Sneakers

What you wear on your feet can make a serious fashion statement—or make you seriously wish you had picked out something slightly more comfortable. This Black Friday, get the best of both worlds with stylish shoes and sneakers you can also walk (and run!) miles in with killer sales and markdowns from these retailers known for their extensive selections of comfortable footwear.

You can get 15% off select kicks priced $100 to $199 and 20% off if you spend $200 or more, plus free shipping, on Black Friday and Saturday at Bloomies. The perks continue online with 25% off many items and free shipping Sunday and Cyber Monday.

Select sale styles will be 25% cheaper with code EPIC25 through Giving Tuesday.

Eastern Mountain Sports (ems.com)

The outdoor retailer is offering 20% to 40% off footwear, including comfy running shoes, sandals, and hiking boots.

Through Sunday you can get 40% off full-price shoes at JCrew.com, as well as an extra 40% off already marked-down kicks.

Kate Spade (katespade.com)

Pop in the code GIVEJOY and watch 30% melt away from your fashion-forward footwear selects through Sunday.

Full-priced flats that won’t wreck your feet are 30% off through Sunday. Plus, you can get an extra 10% off already discounted sale styles with the code NOLINES.

Lord & Taylor (lordandtaylor.com)

Comfy boots will be seriously marked down until Sunday, with some pairs starting at $29.99. With 20% off select items, you never know what other great footwear you’ll find for a steal.

There’s lots to look forward to with Macy’s Doorbusters sales happening all day Thursday through Saturday at macys.com/blackfriday. Some women’s boots and shoes regularly priced $60 to $70 will be just $19.99; others will be 40% off.

Pick from half-price trail-running sneaks and waterproof boots. Popular Moab FST hiking boats are also 30% off.

New Balance (newbalance.com)

From Black Friday through Sunday you can get 20% off New Balance running sneakers and lifestyle shoes, plus free shipping. Or, wait until Cyber Monday and get two days' worth of 25% off deals instead.

Ethically made leather picks will be on sale starting at 7 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving.

Select sale footwear items will nab you an extra 20% off starting at 12:01 a.m. PT on Thanksgiving and extending through Cyber Monday.

For an entire week starting the day before Thanksgiving, you can get 30% off your Puma purchase of choice, whether you're looking for something athletic or just something to walk to work in.

Saks Off Fifth (saksoff5th.com)

Use the code HOLIDAY17 to get an extra 50% off select shoe styles through Sunday after Turkey Day.

Starting Wednesday and through Cyber Monday, you can get popular picks from Sperry for up to 50% off, including boat shoes and waterproof boots.

Steve Madden (stevemadden.com)

Booties, flats, and more are buy-one-get-one-70%-off from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, with 30% off site-wide at stevemadden.com.