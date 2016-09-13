3 Collapsible Water Bottles That Take Up Less Space in Your Gym Bag

Thanks to these new water bottles, you can sip in style without the extra bulk.
We all know how important hydration is for our health. But when you're on-the-go, it can be a pain to carry around a heavy bottle of H20. Give your bulky water bottle the boot and trade it in for one of these sleek new models: each one can be quickly collapsed after your gym session so it's virtually weightless and takes up less space in your bag. Here, our top three picks that will make it easy to drink enough water throughout the day.
1
Camelbak QuickStowe Flask Insulated
With its durable-yet-flexible materials, you can literally "crush" your hydration game with this collapsible bottle from Camelbak (available in stores in October).
2
Nathan Flex Shot
Soft, squeezable, and sturdy, this 24 oz. sports bottle boasts insulated properties that keep your H20 colder for longer. We love that it also has a wide spout for easy sipping, cleaning, and fitting in ice cubes.
3
Hydrapak Stash 1L
It’s easier than ever to stay hydrated on-the-go, thanks to this leak-proof bottle. Once empty, you can twist it down to nearly one-fifth its regular size.