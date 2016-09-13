3 Collapsible Water Bottles That Take Up Less Space in Your Gym Bag

We all know how important hydration is for our health. But when you're on-the-go, it can be a pain to carry around a heavy bottle of H20. Give your bulky water bottle the boot and trade it in for one of these sleek new models: each one can be quickly collapsed after your gym session so it's virtually weightless and takes up less space in your bag. Here, our top three picks that will make it easy to drink enough water throughout the day.