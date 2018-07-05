5 Celebrity Trainers on the Healthy Habit They Do Every Day

Scroll through any healthy lifestyle feed on Instagram, and you’ll see them: streams and streams of artfully arranged fruits and vegetables, expensive-looking fitness equipment, and beauty products with exotic ingredients. Images like these make you think that pursuing a healthy lifestyle is so time-intensive, cost-prohibitive, and stress-inducing that it’s not actually healthy at all.

RELATED: 5 Celebrity Trainers Share Their Favorite Treat Foods

We know it can be confusing, but don’t despair! To find out the easiest way to kickstart your healthy lifestyle, we caught up with five celebrity fitness trainers and asked them which everyday habit helps them feel their best. Watch the video to learn their simple secrets to healthy living.

Lacey Stone swears by giving herself a quick pep talk in the morning. “I got this!” is the first thing she says in the morning. “I know it sounds crazy, but it works,” the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian trainer says.

Nicole Winhoffer, Hilaria Baldwin, and Anna Kaiser make sure to stay hydrated, and Jeanette Jenkins has her own version of smile therapy that helps her remain positive.

As you can see, these fitness trainers’ secrets to healthy living are easy and cost next to nothing. Bottom line: Don’t let instagram intimidate you. Pursuing a healthy lifestyle and outlook is available to everyone.