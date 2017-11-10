11 Celeb-Approved Workouts for a Toned, Sculpted Butt

The Modern Family actress, 45, is constantly flaunting her killer curves in body-hugging dresses. To tone her backside, Vergara’s trainer, Gunnar Peterson, says the actress loves doing high-knee step-ups. Do 10 to 20 reps on each leg three times a week to target your butt muscles.

Try It: Sofia Vergara's Butt Workout

Vergara also loves the Waist Clincher, an exercise that slims her waist and accentuates her curves. Try it with celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser in the video above.