11 Celeb-Approved Workouts for a Toned, Sculpted Butt

Ever caught yourself envying J.Lo's derrière, or Lea Michele's toned tush? If so, you've come to the right place: Below, we've collected the go-to butt workouts of celebrities with famously sculpted booties. Of course, DNA plays a big role in the shape of one's backside, and these stars are blessed with exceptionally good genes. But you can still borrow their moves to attack the muscles hiding deep under your glutes, for a firmer, tighter behind. From Sofia Vergara’s high-knee step-ups to Kourtney Kardashian's resistance band circuit, these exercises will bring you closer to the of your dreams. So back away from the padded Spanx, and read on to learn how to build a better bottom.
Kourtney Kardashian
The eldest Kardashian sister documented her summer with lots of booty-bearing Instagram photos and had us wondering: Just how does the 38-year-old mom of three keep her buns so perky? The answer includes resistance band leg lifts and kettle bell squats. “I have a handful of exercises I swear by to keep my glutes toned," Kardashian said on her app. "The best part? If you have a few key pieces of gear, you can do all of these moves at home.” So grab a kettle bell and get swingin'.
It’s no secret that J.Lo has one of the most famous behinds in the business. When she’s not slaying the red carpet, hitting the stage, or on a television set, the 48-year-old spends time with her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, who also happens to be Health’s contributing fitness editor. To sculpt a Lopez-level backside, try Anderson's five-move circuit that combines leg lifts and kickback variations (with 1.5- to 2.5-pound ankle weights) for the ultimate burn.
The Scream Queens star credits one key exercise for keeping her bottom red-carpet ready: the booty crossover. Michele’s trainer, Erin Romney, told Health this exercise slims and tones the butt at the same time. Stand upright while holding onto a sturdy object, walk backward until you’re at a 90-degree angle, then raise your right leg. Lower it while crossing it behind your left leg and tapping your toe on the floor for one rep. Romney recommends doing a high number of reps three times a week in order to see results within the first two weeks.
The Modern Family actress, 45, is constantly flaunting her killer curves in body-hugging dresses. To tone her backside, Vergara’s trainer, Gunnar Peterson, says the actress loves doing high-knee step-ups. Do 10 to 20 reps on each leg three times a week to target your butt muscles.
Vergara also loves the Waist Clincher, an exercise that slims her waist and accentuates her curves. Try it with celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser in the video above.
Kim Kardashian
Kim K and her iconic booty don't need much of an introduction. When it comes to leg day, the mother of two (soon-to-be three) doesn't mess around. Her go-to moves? Hex deadlift squats with a barbell weight bar, power sled pulls, and leg presses. “I definitely think that you have to do the work. I get up every morning between 5:30 and 6; workout before my kids get up. I’ve been working out for an hour and a half [each day]," the reality star told People.
Social media fitness guru Emily Skye points out that strengthening your lower body not only gets you a better booty, it benefits your overall health too: “Having a strong posterior chain will allow you to enjoy an active and pain-free lifestyle," Skye told Health in a previous interview. To fire up the muscles on your lower half, all you need is a mat, 10- to 20-pound dumbbells, and 15 to 20 minutes. Then follow Skye's workout in the video above.
Lindsey Vonn
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn knows that lower-body strength is key to taking home gold medals. Her bottom-strengthening workout routine includes box squats, Romanian dead lifts, and weighted step-ups.
The Sports Illustrated model and actress is a fan of multi-tasking: She has a KBOX machine in her home so she can do her favorite leg day exercise while watching her fiancé, Justin Verlander, pitch for the Texas Rangers. This crazy-looking machine replicates a classic deadlift and targets your core, lower back, and glutes. You can simulate this move on your own by using a barbell or dumbbells, and keeping the same pace as the machine.
To keep her booty looking fierce in her Good American jeans, Khloe Kardashian hits the gym every morning with trainer Gunnar Peterson. One secret to her bangin' bottom is four sets of weighted back squats. The 33-year-old mom-to-be also takes SoulCycle classes for a dose of cardio in her regimen.
Charlize Theron has to stay in tip-top shape for her butt-kicking action roles. To steal her favorite exercise, get in position for a squat, with your feet wide as possible. Clasp your hands in front of your chest, then lower down and pivot on the ball of your left foot while stepping across the body with your right foot, to end up in a wide stance facing the other direction. Do three sets of this move three times a week.
The supermodel, 22, keeps it simple when toning her lower body for upcoming runway shows. Hadid’s go-to move is the basic squat with an arm extension. This classic exercise can be done anywhere but requires a high amount of reps in order to create an intense booty burn and killer results.