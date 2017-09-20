We Love That These 8 Celebrities Over 50 Are Still Rocking Bikinis

Ever feel like some people's genes are sprinkled with magic? Us too. The A-listers over 50 in the video above are prime examples–do they even age?!

No one loves age spots or wants to look 50 at 30, but aging too often gets a bad rap. Sure, you may notice an extra wrinkle, but it comes with a little more wisdom too. Plus, we tend to gain a better understanding of ourselves as we get older, whether it’s in the workplace or in the bedroom.

Still, we’re all for putting anti-aging routines into practice early. Try our antioxidant-rich beet smoothie mask to rejuvenate your complexion in a snap. And while your mask is drying, get inspired by the beautiful women in this video who are rocking bikinis in their 50s and beyond. We’ve rounded up photos of stars like Halle Berry and Elizabeth Hurley, who don’t let age stop them from looking strong and sexy in their suits.

Other famous women who still look phenomenal in almost nothing after age 50? Yolanda Hadid, who clearly passed on her good genes to her supermodel daughters Gigi and Bella. The hot mama, who’s now 53, recently posted a sexy photo of her strong calves and (almost totally bare!) sculpted booty that made us wish we were part of the Hadid clan.

Equally impressive is model Christie Brinkley’s toned frame at 63 years old. Brinkley proved she’s still got it when she posed with her two daughters for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue last year, almost 40 (!) years after she first graced its pages. Can you say #goals?

Want to know what other celebs are killing it in their ‘kinis post-50? In this video, we’ll spotlight beauties who aren’t afraid to bare all as they age, including Sharon Stone, Kathy Griffin, Cindy Crawford, and Jennifer Grey. Kudos, ladies!