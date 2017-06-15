We Are Loving These 3 New Abs Exercises From Our Favorite Celebrity Trainers

Here's one thing we can all agree on: getting a flatter, more toned tummy is always on our to-do list. And now that beach season is upon us, there's no shortage of great ab moves from credible trainers to help you tighten your middle. In fact, all you need to do is open Instagram.

We scrolled through our feed and pulled out three core moves we are loving right now from three top celebrity trainers: Jeanette Jenkins (Pink, Kelly Rowland), Lacey Stone (Amanda Seyfried, Kelly Osbourne), and Simone De La Rue (Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen). Now, who’s ready to get CORE-geous!

Trainer: Jeanette Jenkins @msjeanettejenkins

Core move: Alternating Toe Touches

How to do it: Lie on your back, knees bent and arms extended overhead, with a jump rope, towel, or yoga strap pulled taut between hands. Crunch up as you lift right leg straight up, bringing foot to meet hands. Slowly lower back down and repeat movement with the left leg. Do 3 sets of 20 reps.

Why it’s good: Our interpretation based on Jenkins’s use of the fire emoji: This move will light up those abs, leaving your midsection more defined.

Bonus: Up for a challenge? See if you can make it through the rest of the moves in her core-centric post: abs tucks, flutter kicks, oblique rotations, pike ups, and cross torso rotations.

Trainer: Lacey Stone @laceystonefitness

Core move: Med Ball Side Throw + 180-Degree Jumps

How to do it: Stand with wall on your right side (about 3-5 feet away), feet wider than hip-width apart, knees bent, and a med ball in hands positioned at left hip. Brace core, rotate torso, and pivot on right foot as you release ball toward the wall. Catch the ball and jump 180 degrees—so that now you are facing the opposite direction, and the wall is on your left. Repeat motion. Continue alternating sides. Do 3 sets of 10 reps per side.

Why it’s good: “When you toss the med ball against the wall, you work your entire core,and the plyometric jumps increase your heart rate, which makes you burn more calories and get faster results,” Stone writes.

Trainer: Simone De La Rue @bodybysimone

Core move: Single Leg Mountain Climber

How to do it: Get into a high plank with left toes on a gliding disc or towel. Bring navel toward spine and tilt pelvis under. Slide knee in toward navel, pause, and then kick leg back. Start with 10 reps per side, increasing reps as you get stronger.

How to do it: Get into a high plank with left toes on a gliding disc or towel. Bring navel toward spine and tilt pelvis under. Slide knee in toward navel, pause, and then kick leg back. Start with 10 reps per side, increasing reps as you get stronger.

Why it’s good: “You’ll feel it activating in your lower abs,” De La Rue says in the video post.