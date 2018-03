Social media fitness sensation Cassey Ho has all the right moves to stay toned and strong–her 3.9 million YouTube subscribers are proof. The 30-year-old Blogilates founder, POP Pilates creator, and Health cover model told us it’s important to find an exercise routine that you love so it will be easier to reach your fitness goals. “When you wake up and you cannot wait to get going, that is the workout for you,” Ho said. “You'll stick to it, it won't feel like a chore, and then everything else will fall into place.”

Well, look no further because we’ve rounded up 20 of Ho’s go-to POP Pilates moves. Follow along as she takes you step by step through her favorite exercises that score her those killer abs, defined arms, and strong legs. Mix and match to create the perfect full-body workout routine you can do anywhere.

