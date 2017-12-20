Carrie Underwood’s Go-To Exercise for Killer Legs

It tones your quads, glutes, calves, and hamstrings.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
December 20, 2017

Whether walking the red carpet or hitting the stage, country singer Carrie Underwood has been known to rock her share of super-short frocks. (Have you seen her legs?!) The key to keeping them slim and strong: body-quivering, lower-half moves, like this three-part lunge series. “You’re targeting your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves,” explains Underwood’s on-the-road trainer, Eve Overland.

Jess Levinson

Start with feet hip-width apart. Step right foot forward and lower down into a lunge until both legs form 90-degree angles; begin pulsing, up 2 inches, down 2 inches (A). Keeping abs tight and spine aligned, shift weight and torso forward; continue pulsing (B). Return to A and shift weight and torso back (C); continue pulsing. Try each position for 20 seconds; rest and repeat on the opposite leg.

