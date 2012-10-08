40-Minute 'Get Your Sweat On' Cardio Playlist

Not motivated to workout? Are your old playlists boring you to death? Take it up a notch with this high-intensity playlist. It's guaranteed to make you sweat!

The first two tracks of this 40-minute playlist start out at a steady pace. Once you've had a chance to warm-up, the tracks alternate between fast and more moderately paced tunes, so you can really up the intensity to increase your calorie burn. For maximum results, pick up your pace during these tracks: "Sweat," "Turn Up The Music," "Good Feeling", and "Turn Me On." Use the remaining songs to catch your breath and recover.