6 Dance Cardio Workout Videos That Will Get You Out of Your Exercise Rut
Yep, even if you think you have no rhythm.
More
Health.com
November 22, 2017
1 of 7Getty Images
Dance workouts you'll love
Cardio dance classes can add some much-needed fun into a workout routine that's starting to feel just blah. But is it just us, or does it always seem like studios are full of legit professional dancers? If you’re typically more of a weights gal or an outdoor runner, shakin’ it in front of a bunch of strangers–no matter how dim the lights–can feel more than a little intimidating.
So where better to get the hang of a dance routine than in the safety (aka privacy) of your own home? These cardio dance workout videos show you all the moves you'll need to break a sweat–and crack a smile. Because you're a lot more likely to stick to an exercise regimen if you actually enjoy it rather than totally dread it. Press play on one of these super-fun sequences–and dance like no one’s watching (because literally no one is–phew).
As the daughter of the legendary Denise Austin, Katie was born with fitness instructor genes. Her dance cardio routine fuses easy-to-follow steps with more traditional strengthening moves like bicep curls and squats, and it’s short enough to squeeze in even when you don’t think you have time for a workout. You don’t need a lot of room to pull it off either; she designed this workout to take up just the amount of space of your yoga mat.
3 of 7
Samba Reggae Workout for Beginners
Time: 1 minute
Before Zumba took studios by storm, dancers grooved to samba reggae music, which originated in Bahia, Brazil. In this clip, instructor Quenia Ribeiro of the Ailey Extension dance school demonstrates five quintessential samba reggae moves for beginners, like the snake and the shake. Repeat until you’ve mastered the steps–or you’re dripping sweat.
Advertisement
4 of 7
8-Minute Samba Dance Workout
Time: 8 minutes
Once you’ve learned the basic samba reggae steps above, challenge yourself to keep up with a longer routine from Ribeiro. The upbeat and freeing sequence is all about having fun.
Advertisement
5 of 7
Beyoncé-Inspired Dance Cardio Workout
Time: 2 minutes
Ailey Extension hip hop instructor TweetBoogie demos five dance steps inspired by none other than Queen Bey herself. Put them all together into a short, heart-pumping cardio routine and repeat four to five times to break a serious sweat.
Advertisement
6 of 7
Salsa Dance Workout for Beginners
Time: 12 minutes
Body rolls, hip circles, and plenty of fancy footwork make salsa dancing one of the sexiest workouts of all time–even without a partner. Follow along with professional dancer Rebecca Blomberg as she walks you through a beginner-level salsa dance routine that’ll leave you sweaty and smiling.
Advertisement
7 of 7
90s-Inspired Hip Hop Cardio Dance Workout
Time: 8 minutes
TweetBoogie’s back with more heart-pumping dance moves, this time inspired by ‘90s era hip-hop beats. Bounce and jump along with this routine, which will torch calories even though it feels more like a party than a sweat session.