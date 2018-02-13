Exactly How Many Calories You Could Burn Trying 6 Olympic Sports—Instead of Just Watching

Inspired by the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang to get involved in some cold-weather sports?

You’re not exactly about to pull on some snow pants and hit up the bobsled, luge, or skeleton course without any training, obviously. But plenty of the sports showcased at the 2018 Winter Olympics are accessible to everyday athletes and exercisers—and they can be pretty great workouts too. Here are a few you can try instead of merely watching along.

