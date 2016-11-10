5 Butt Exercises That Will Reinvent Your Rear

When it comes to the structure of your backside, genetics plays a huge role. Now, that doesn't mean you can't score a higher, firmer derrière, but it does mean you have to be realistic. The right exercises won't give you your favorite celeb's booty, but they can help you improve the one you have. The key is moving beyond squats—which heavily target your quads and hamstrings—and instead attacking the muscles that are hiding deep down under the glutes. This series does just that; it also hits the butt from every angle while working to extend your muscles through their full range of motion. Building a better bottom line starts right here.

Do 30 reps of each move in the series on one side, then repeat sequence on the other. And don't forget your 30 to 60 minutes of cardio six times a week.

1. Arabesque Lift to Knee Balance

Start on all fours; rotate torso to the right, shifting weight onto right knee and hand. Extend left arm up and left leg straight back (A). Lift right foot, balancing on right knee, and pause (B). Lower right foot back to "A," then repeat.

2. Foot Grab and Side Kick

Kneel, then lower right hand to the floor and lift left leg. Bend left leg back and grab left foot with left hand (A). Pull foot back to engage glutes, then release foot, kicking it forward (B). Return to "A" and repeat.

3. Attitude Plank with Alternating Leg

Start on all fours with right knee pulled slightly forward (A). Extend right leg back and up (B), then return to "A." Push back onto right toes, then extend left leg back and up, bending left knee so left foot faces right (C). Return to "A" and repeat.

4. Plank Hold with Attitude Lift

Start in a high plank with left ankle crossed over right. Rotate right shoulder outward so right hand faces sideways and right elbow is tucked under right hip (A). Lift left leg with knee bent and sole of foot facing up (B). Lower left leg back to "A," then repeat.

5. Standing Plié Knee Tuck to Attitude Lift

Stand with right leg slightly in front of left. Bend knees, reaching left palm to the floor and placing right hand around right ankle. Lift left foot off the floor (A). Straighten right leg, coming onto left fingertips as you extend left leg up, bending left knee so left foot faces right (B). Return to "A" and repeat.

