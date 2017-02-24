This 15-Minute Yoga Flow Will Instantly Brighten Your Skin

Winter can take a toll on your appearance: dry air sucks moisture away from the skin, leaving you with a dull, lifeless complexion. Plus, when you step out into the cold and instinctively crunch your shoulders up to your ears, you’re storing excess tension in your upper back and shoulders. That physical stress doesn’t look great, and can also make you look worn out.

Plenty of moisturizers can ease your winter skin woes, but to achieve true radiance from within, easing your cold-weather tension is key. In this video, Rebecca Weible, yoga instructor and owner of Yo Yoga!, leads you through a flow designed to make your skin glow. “Yoga is a great way to bring a glow into your skin,” she says, “and it works in a couple ways.” First, it opens the shoulders and relieves the pent-up stress you’ve been carrying around. Then, through a series of sun salutations and inversions, this sequence promotes circulation, which brings a rosy glow back to your cheeks. “You’ll leave feeling more refreshed,” she says.

This energizing routine takes about 15 minutes from start to finish. Try it before hitting the shower in the morning for a pick-me-up to start your day.