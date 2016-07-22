How to Do a Bridge Move to Prevent Knee Pain

To prevent knee pain, it can help to strengthen the muscles in your legs. Watch this video with fitness expert Lauren Williams to learn how to do Bridge pose, a powerful move that strengthens your legs and glutes.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

Pain can come from weakness in certain areas of your body—like your legs and your glutes. This move is made to strengthen those parts of your body.

Lay on your back with your feet parallel to each other, palms face down. Raise your hips towards the ceiling, nice and tall, and then come back. Repeat this 10 to 15 times.