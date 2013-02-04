Bored With the Treadmill? We've Got the Perfect Solution

Sick and tired of the treadmill? Or should I say "dreadmill"?

Running on a treadmill definitely has the potential to bore one to death, but using frequent intervals in your workout is a great way to mix it up!

After the warm-up (set incline to 1.0), this workout ramps up with short bursts of sprinting, alternated with slower recovery periods.

The constant changing of speeds keeps your body guessing and your mind engaged, so you won't even notice how quickly 30 minutes flies by!

For a walking option, subtract 2.0 from each interval.

For a more advanced option, increase incline to 2.0.

Note: please consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.

