Natalie Jill's 7-Minute Bodyweight Workout for Core, Glutes, & Arms

It’s easy to make excuses when it comes to exercise: I don’t have a gym membership. There’s no way I have enough time to make a workout worth it. The list goes on and on. But guess what? You don’t need a fancy facility, equipment, or a ton of spare time to get an effective total-body workout!

Here, fitness expert Natalie Jill teaches us a simple seven-minute routine that relies solely on bodyweight. Watch this video to learn her sequence of moves to tone your core, glutes, and arms. All you need is a few minutes, a mat, and a touch of motivation to crank out this awesome total-body routine.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Glute bridge: Lay on the ground with your toes and your fingers pointed forward. Then drive through your heels and push up into a glute bridge. Really squeeze your glutes and then lower your body back down. To make this more challenging, you could also put a weight on top of your body or a band around your thighs. Do this move for one minute. Then pulse in this position for 30 seconds. Finish off by going up and down for eight more reps.

Dip and kick: Get into a reverse tabletop position, with your arms behind you, feet firmly planted flat on the floor, and torso facing up. Then lower your butt to the ground and kick your right leg out as you come up. You should feel this in your triceps, glutes, and core. Do this for 30 seconds on each side.

Reverse bridge walk: Stay in the same position, but walk your feet out so you’re engaging the hamstrings. Then walk your legs in towards your butt, and then walk them back out. Then hold it in the same position and alternate taking your legs side to side to work your outer thighs.

Plank: Squeeze your glutes, and tuck your abs under your body. This will take all the pressure off your lower back. Then mix up the plank by tapping your leg to the side, then bringing it back in. Alternate between sides.

Hamstring curls: Lay down with your forehead on your hands. Place one of your ankles over the other. Then press down with that top ankle, creating a resistance, and curl up the bottom leg. You should feel this in the hamstring. Complete ten on each side.

Plank walk: From a standing position, bend down and walk your hands out to a plank. Then bring them back in. Be sure to squeeze your abs the entire time. Complete four on each side.

Pike position walk: Get into a pike position, then walk your legs out. Keep walking your legs back and forth. Repeat a couple times.

Finally, be sure to stretch it out!