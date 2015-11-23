20+ Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Fitness Fanatics

Attention, shoppers: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are quickly approaching! If youâre willingÂ to brave the crowds for a post-Turkey Day shopping frenzy, more power to youÂ (although we personally prefer to stick to the comfort of our online sprees). Regardless of your shoppingÂ method of choice, there are plenty of opportunities to save major cash on regularlyÂ pricey fitness classes, clothes, and workout gear.

So whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping or just want to treat yourself,Â we've rounded up a list of some awesome dealsÂ you won't want to miss.

Deals on Fitness Apparel, Gear, and Accessories

Target will offerÂ huge markdowns from 11/26 - 11/27.Â

Our Target wish list:

â¢Â Fitbit Charge HR, $119.00 (regularly $149.99)

â¢Â Beats Pill, $119.99 (regularly $199.99)

â¢Â Beats Solo 2 Headphones, $96.99 (regularlyÂ $199.99)

â¢Â Apple Watch, get a freeÂ $100 Target Gift Card with any purchase

ReceiveÂ 20% off your purchase in-store and online from 11/27 â 11/30.

On ourÂ Athleta wish list:

â¢Â Sonar Tight Magnetic, $84

â¢Â Pose Top Layered, $80

â¢Â Fastest Track Top, $64

â¢Â Verbier Jacket 2, $118

From 11/26 - 11/29, get 15% off your order and free online shipping, plus an additional 20% off storewide.Â On 11/30 (Cyber Monday), get 20% off your order and free shipping. MyNB loyalists will get the same deals, plus double points.

On our New Balance wish list:

â¢Â Minimus 20v4 Trainer, $90

â¢Â Performance Printed Tight, $85

â¢Â NB Heat En Route Jacket, $120

â¢Â Windcheater Jacket, $80

GetÂ 25% off current season products (excludingÂ Titanium, ski specialty, and base layer)Â andÂ 50% off doorbusters (previous season and/or exclusive products) from 11/26Â -Â 12/1.

On our ColumbiaÂ wish list:

â¢Â Trail Summit Half Zip Shirt, $60

â¢Â Trail Flash Headband, $18

â¢Â Luminescence Legging, $55

From 11/26Â - 11/30, Sweaty Betty will be offering a discount both online and in-store of 30% off the entire collection.

On our Sweaty BettyÂ wish list:

â¢Â Infinity WorkoutÂ Bra, $65

â¢Â Chill Resist Run Top, $125

â¢Â Deluxe Studio Holdall Bag, $160

â¢Â Athlete Tank, $50

You can get 40% off site-wideÂ fromÂ 11/27 - 11/30.

On our Alternative Apparel wish list:

â¢Â Show It Off Stretch Bralette, $50

â¢Â Lean Into It Leggings, $92

â¢Â Balance Tank Top, $52

La Vie Boheme will have 30% off site-wide from 11/27 - 11/30.

On ourÂ La Vie Boheme wish list:

â¢Â Goddess Yoga Mat, $86

â¢Â Swamis Hot Yoga Towel, $48

â¢Â Dreamer Yoga Pant, $90

Manduka will be offering 25% off site-wide from 11/23 - 11/30.

On our Manduka wish list:

â¢Â Yogitoes Mat Towel, $64

â¢Â Manduka Pro Mat, $128

â¢Â Yogitoes Organic hBand, $4

Sanuk will haveÂ a Buy More, Save More sale from 11/26 - 11/29. When you spend $65, you'll get 10% off; $80, 15% off; $95, 20% off; and $110, 25% off. The store will also offer a "Cyber Funday" deal on 11/30 of 25% off select styles, plus free 2-day shipping.

On our Sanuk wish list:

â¢Â Bianca Printed Shoe, $70

â¢Â Noelle Shoe, $75

â¢Â Yoga Sling Sandal, $38

From 11/26 - 11/30, select items will be marked down between 25% and 40% off.

On our Skullcandy wish list:

â¢Â Smokin' Buds 2 earbuds, 25% off, $30

â¢Â Uprock, 25% off, $30

â¢Â Hesh 2 Wireless,Â 40% off, $100

â¢Â XTfree wireless earbuds,Â 30% off, $100

Amazonâs deals are starting early this year on Friday 11/20 and continuing through Black Friday (11/27). You can score great deals on electronics to help you on your way to fit, like aÂ Jawbone fitness tracker or Kindle Paperwhite e-reader (which can keep you entertained during a long gym workout!).

On our AmazonÂ wish list:

â¢ Kindle Paperwhite, $99 (regularly $119)

â¢ UP3 by Jawbone Heart Rate, Activity + Sleep Tracker, $99 (regularly $150)

From 6pm on 11/26 until 10pm on 11/27, Sports Authority will be having doorbuster deals that include 50% offÂ Champion GEAR apparel, $10Â Aspire Sublimated Leggings,Â a free 64GB microSD Card and $50 Sports Authority Cash Card with $299.99 GoPro CameraÂ purchases and a free 64GB microSD Card and $75 Sports Authority Cash Card with $399.99 or More GoPro CameraÂ purchases.

From 11/26 - 11/29 both in-store and online, Sports Authority will be offering additional deals likeÂ 25% off select Nike apparel and shoes,Â 25% off select Under Armour fleece styles, shoes, and cleats, andÂ $169.99 The North Face Women's Cinnabar TriclimateÂ JacketÂ ($70 Off Original)â.

On ourÂ Sports Authority wish list:

â¢Â Under ArmourÂ Charged Bandit Running Shoe, $100

â¢Â Under ArmourÂ Graphic Fleece Long-Sleeve Crew Neck Top, $50

â¢Â Nike Women's Tempo Running Short, $24

â¢Â Nike Women's Free Flyknit 4.0 Running Shoes, $120

Deals on Fitness Classes andÂ Gyms

For a limited time, pay justÂ $250 a month forÂ unlimited classes (regularlyÂ $500) for first timers. EmailÂ tribeca@thebaristudio.comÂ to redeem. You can also get surpriseÂ specials in-studio if youÂ book a class on BlackÂ Friday.

From 11/16 - 12/31, you can get a $100 gift card for just $80. Additional Black Friday deals will also be available at studios nationwide.

For a limited time, you can sign up for a $40 annual membership to Crunch Live using code CYBER40 at checkout (pay 4 months, get 8 months free)Â for a variety of online workouts.Â . Plus on Black Friday,Â Crunch is hostingÂ an open house,Â so you can work up a sweat at the gym instead of the mall.

Get up to 25% off DVDs on theÂ Pure Barre online shop, plus chooseÂ a freeÂ graphic tee with the purchase of select DVD packagesÂ fromÂ 11/26 â 11/30. On Cyber Monday (11/30) they'llÂ offerÂ 50% off apparel. For additional deals on retail and class packages, visit your local studio.

BONUS:Â Fuel your shopping frenzy and detox after Thanksgiving with theseÂ deals from Just Salad:

â¢ On Black Friday (11/27), get 25% off all chef-designed salads

â¢ On âCyber Monday (11/30), getÂ 50% first time online orders andÂ free shipping on all gift card orders

