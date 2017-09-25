The Right (and Wrong) Ways to Get a Hot Hollywood Bod

While plenty of celebs obey the golden rules of eating clean and exercising, some apply more intense, occasionally questionable tactics to maintain their Hollywood bodies. But when is it worth following suit, and when should you definitely not mimic your favorite A-lister's get-thin strategy? We asked fitness pros to share the star-backed tricks that are effective—and the trends they wish would fizzle out.
The fans: Kate Hudson has touted the Booty Belt, but she's not the only one with a fave fitness tool: Supermodel Adriana Lima has said she loves a regular jump rope burn.
Should you do it? Yes! Mastering a smart piece of workout equipment is a trend with a big payoff, says Michele Olson, PhD, adjunct professor of sport science at Huntingdon College in Alabama. And resistance bands (like the ones used in the Booty Belt) are one of Olson's weapons of choice: "Elastic bands can provide enough resistance to count as a weight-training tool. You can put a band around your ankles and do side-step squats and side-lying leg lifts." What about your upper body? "You can also use a band for the biceps and triceps," says Olson. "It's not only effective for the butt and hips." A jump rope is another take-anywhere, inexpensive cardio tool, she adds. Jumping rope torches calories and strengthens your legs, glutes, arms, and shoulders.
The fans: Vanessa Hudgens said she lost weight by doubling up on SoulCycle workouts. Kate Upton did strength training in the a.m. and cardio in the afternoon before her most recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.
Should you do it? Maybe! Two-a-days can fast-track your progress, says personal trainer Sam Eastwood, creator of the digital workout program Get Set Body. But they may not be sustainable. If you're giving two-a-days a go, make the workouts different to avoid overexerting any muscle group. "Perhaps you do a HIIT session in the morning and an evening yoga class to calm your mind before bed," suggests Eastwood.
The fans: Kim and Khloé Kardashian have used the garment to amp up their workouts. It locks in heat and makes you sweat profusely during exercise.
Should you do it? No! You may lose water weight temporarily, but you risk overheating and getting dehydrated, points out Lisa R. Leon, PhD, chief of thermal and mountain medicine at the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine in Natick, Massachusetts. "Sauna suits can cause a rapid increase in body temperature, but because the skin is covered, sweating won't help evaporate heat."
Advertisement
5 of 6Rob Kim/Getty Images
Lena nixed cardio
The fans: Lena Dunham quipped on social media, "I currently do cardio every 3 months." Kristin Cavallari has also said she avoids cardio.
Should you do it? No! "Cardio is important regardless of your weight," says Olson. "It improves heart health and increases stamina." Cardio doesn't have to mean bouts on a machine, she notes. Some strength exercises have a natural cardio component, "like kettlebell swings and snatches."
Advertisement
6 of 6Mike Pont/Getty Images
Naomi found a workout buddy
The fans: Naomi Watts and Reese Witherspoon have enjoyed yoga together; Victoria's Secret stunners Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver even have a joint Instagram account—@joja—dedicated to their workouts.
Should you do it? Yes! Find your swole-mate. "A workout buddy makes you accountable," says Eastwood. Don't be afraid to partner up with someone slightly fitter than you, she adds: "They'll be able to do things you can't, which gives you natural goals to work toward."