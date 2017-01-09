The Best Workout Songs, According to Spotify

There's no question that a great playlist can be a powerful motivator to push through a tough sweat session—or get moving in the first place. If you're looking for some fresh musical fitspo as you head into the new year, check out Spotify's playlist of the most popular workout songs of 2016. The top 10 tunes, including Drake's "Jumpman" and Rihanna's "Work," are proven to get people fired up.

Most are recent heart-pumping hits, but the #1 song is a throwback that fitness fanatics just can't get enough of: "Till I Collapse" by Eminem. There's something special about that song, said Shannon Cook, Spotify’s trends expert, in the press release: “Year after year, our listeners have made [it] the most popular track to get sweaty to, so it’s pretty clear a message of endurance resonates with them."

Here's the full crowd-approved list that will make you want to hit the gym asap:

Want more ideas? Spotify has also compiled playlists of the most popular dance workout songs, the best rock songs for working out, and the the most popular cardio workout songs. And if you're feeling nostalgic, take a trip down memory lane with 2015's top 50 running songs.

It's worth the effort to curate your perfect list: Studies have shown music makes exercise more enjoyable (even workouts that leave you drenched in sweat and totally spent), which means you're more likely to get back out there the next day as well.