5 Vests and Jackets That Chase Away Chills

Sure there’s a nip in the air, but you’ll forget all about that blustery breeze once you slip into one (or more) of these stay-warm pieces. Lightweight, weatherproof, and big on style, these toppers are ready to wrestle with the worst of elements—and win!

So go on and bundle up in one of these before your next run, ride, or hike.

Heat Seeker

The thermal lining inside the Columbia Women’s Compactor Down Jacket ($200; amazon.com) reflects your body heat to help keep you toasty when the temperature drops.

Get Down On It

Don’t be afraid to work up a sweat in the Athleta Downalicious Deluxe Vest ($148; athleta.com), it stays dry five times longer than that traditional down you’ve been sporting.

Photo: Athleta

Blue Bombshell

The North Face Women’s Thermoball Remix Jacket ($199; sportsauthority.com) is insulated to protect against wet and cold conditions. Even better, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Photo: The North Face

Head Poncho

Make strides through the wind and rain in this woodgrain-patterned Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Print Parka ($400, adidas.com) Not only is it cute enough to sport on your rest days, but the rear belt buckles convert this jacket into a pack.

Photo: Adidas

Vested Royally

The Lululemon Rebel Runner Vest ($98; lululemon.com) wicks away sweat to keep your core warm, while reflective hits make sure you're seen in low-lit areas. Also handy: Discrete side pockets let you stash your stuff while you dash.

Photo: Lululemon

