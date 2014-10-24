5 Vests and Jackets That Chase Away Chills

Sure thereâs a nip in the air, but youâll forget all about that blustery breeze once you slip into one (or more) of these stay-warm pieces. Lightweight, weatherproof, and big on style, these toppers are ready to wrestle with the worst of elementsâand win!

So go on and bundle up in one of these before your next run, ride, or hike.

Heat Seeker

The thermal lining inside the Columbia Womenâs Compactor Down Jacket ($200; amazon.com) reflects your body heat to help keep you toasty when the temperature drops.

RELATED: 15 Running Tips You Need to Know

Get Down On It

Donât be afraid to work up a sweat in the Athleta Downalicious Deluxe Vest ($148; athleta.com), it stays dry five times longer than that traditional down youâve been sporting.

Photo: Athleta

Blue Bombshell

The North Face Womenâs Thermoball Remix Jacket ($199; sportsauthority.com) is insulated to protect against wet and cold conditions. Even better, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Photo: The North Face

RELATED: How to Ward Off Winter Weight Gain

Head Poncho

Make strides through the wind and rain in this woodgrain-patterned Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Print Parka ($400, adidas.com) Not only is it cute enough to sport on your rest days, but the rear belt buckles convert this jacket into a pack.

Photo: Adidas

Vested Royally

The Lululemon Rebel Runner Vest ($98; lululemon.com) wicks away sweat to keep your core warm, while reflective hits make sure you're seen in low-lit areas. Also handy: Discrete side pockets let you stash your stuff while you dash.

Photo: Lululemon

RELATED: The Best Running Shoe For Every Foot