The Coolest Headphones to Give as Gifts This Year

Give your fit friends the gift of music with one of these workout-ready wireless headphones.
In search of a cool present that your fitness-minded loved ones will actually be happy you gifted to them? We suggest wireless headphones. Here's why: They are cute, compact and chord-free. Plus they look super cool when you're sporting them during a super intense sweat session. (I'm just saying!) And with tons of styles and colors available, you can surely find the perfect pair for your gym buddy—and yourself. Here, our five favorite pairs.
1
Samsung Gear IconX
Not only can you stream music right to your wrist, but these earbuds also have 4GB of storage, which means you can store up to 1,000 songs, too. Plus, we love that if you're running low on juice, you can just pop 'em into the cute carrying case (which doubles as a charger) for 10 minutes and get a full hour of play. Nice.
2
Yevo Labs Yevo 1
Need help multitasking? These buds are for you. Not only can you listen to your favorite tunes, but you can also answer calls as well as chat it up with Siri and Google Now. Also, a quick tap of the earbud lets outside sound in so you can be more aware of your surroundings.
3
Jaybird X3
Not only do these bite-size buds offer high-quality sound (you can even save customized sound profiles to them), but they're tough enough to stand up to both the elements and your outdoor pursuits. Bonus: A full charge will ensure you have eight hours of total tune time.
4
Beats by Dre Studio 3
Looking for headphones with a little more heft? Try these overhead ones. Sure, they're a bit pricey, but these noise-cancelling babies are like a private concert in your ears. Even better: They auto-pair with your iPhone as soon as you switch them on.
5
Happy Plugs In-Ear Wireless
Just as fashionable as they are functional, these sleek and super light headphones with metallic accents are a must-have. And at just $50, you might be tempted to get both the champagne and pink gold colorways.