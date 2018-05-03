16 Amazing Healthy Vacation Ideas for Summer 2018

Whether you’re a newbie to surfing or have Kelly Slater–like skills, this retreat will have you hanging ten like never before. Weeklong all-inclusive packages feature plush rooms at a boutique hotel, delicious meals, Pilates classes, and, of course, multiple surfing lessons. The rate even covers free airport transfers, a massage, and select alcohol. Also cool: The hotel is powered in part by solar energy, collects rainwater to wash on-site vehicles, and uses sustainable surfboards.
The details: Packages start at $2,490 for seven nights; kalonsurf.com.
Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health Stockbridge, Massachusetts
This highly respected center bills itself as the largest yoga retreat in North America. Instructors work closely with each individual to help improve their practice. Bonus: There is an array of workshops you can take, including ones on mindfulness, Reiki, and mind-body healing. You can choose between shared rooms (they are dorm-style) or private accommodations. To really max out your relaxation, we’d suggest splurging on a solo space.
The details: Shared rooms start at $87 a night; kripalu.org.
Advertisement
2 of 9courtesy of resorts
French it up or take a swing
Les Sources de Caudalie Bordeaux-Martillac, France
This hotel offers all the things you’d want in France—like wine tasting and amazing food—but aims to keep you fit, too. Most months guests can get a free private training session, there is a 25-meter pool, and bicycles are available for impromptu rides through the countryside. Try the Fitness & Wellbeing Stay, a six-night program that starts at $4,150 and includes many private training sessions and spa treatments.
The Resort at Longboat Key Club Longboat Key, Florida
This spot is consistently lauded as one of the best tennis resorts in the United States—and for good reason. Its Tennis Gardens are home to 20 Har-Tru courts and were given the Outstanding Facility Award by the United States Tennis Association. When it comes to perfecting your skills, top pros are on hand to offer you lessons. When you’re done with your match, head over to the property’s highly praised golf course.
The details: Rooms start at $279 a night; hotels.com.
3 of 9courtesy of resorts
Couple up
Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla Playa del Carmen, Mexico
This adults-only all-inclusive resort has everything you need for some quality time with your partner. It’s located on a beautiful stretch of beach with white sand and crystal-blue water, has 14 restaurants (including one by eight-star Michelin chef Martín Berasategui), and offers fun experiences like tango lessons and tequila tastings. Oh, and don’t miss the nearly 20,000-square-foot spa. Upgrade to a Royal Service room, which includes a personal butler and a whirlpool on your deck.
This destination spa is nestled at the foot of the Boynton Canyon buttes. Choose a three-, four-, or seven-night journey, and you’ll be treated to two spa treatments per day, culinary demonstrations, and guided meditations. Sign up for Watsu ($190 for 60 minutes), a gentle form of bodywork that takes place in a pool and will leave you feeling loose and calm.
The details: A three-night all-inclusive stay starts at $2,454 per person; miiamo.com.
Advertisement
5 of 9courtesy of resorts
Go exotic
Katikies Mykonos Mykonos, Greece
Planning a summer trip? This new hotel opens on the posh Greek island of Mykonos in June. With two pools, sunbathing decks, and three alfresco dining options, the amenities are all aimed at helping you chill out. But it’s the wellness spa that’s the real star. Therapists take a holistic approach influenced by Mediterranean customs. Each of the 35 rooms and suites has a private veranda overlooking the Aegean Sea.
Interesting cultural experiences, delicious wine, and relaxing Ayurvedic massage—what else is there to say? Smack-dab in the middle of Portugal’s wine region, this resort is housed in a gorgeously renovated 19th-century manor house with views of lush green hills and the Douro River. Ask the on-staff sommelier for a private tasting in the wine library.
Tucked among pine trees and bordering William B. Umstead State Park, this hideaway is stunning and eco-friendly. During your stay, explore miles of trails or take a serene walk around the three-acre lake that sits on the property. The hotel also houses rotating art exhibits with works from regional artists, as well as permanent installations with masterpieces from artists like glass sculptor Dale Chihuly. Don’t skip Herons, the property’s acclaimed restaurant, which serves regionally sourced cuisine, including produce from its own farm.
Equal parts boot camp and luxury hotel, this timber-frame lodge sits among beautiful mountains. Come here for a week and you’ll get fit on daily hikes, work on your coffee addiction (only herbal caffeine-free tea is served), and be encouraged to do a digital detox. You’ll be taking three- to four-hour guided treks, so pack supportive hiking shoes.
The details: Rates start at $5,100 for week-long programs; tripadvisor.com.
Pritikin Longevity Center and Spa Miami, Florida
Looking to overhaul your food habits? Consider a trip to Pritikin. The minimum stay is one week, and during that time you’ll experience one-on-one physician consultations, spend time with nutritionists, and get an exercise plan. The goal of your stay is to learn healthy habits you can maintain at home.It’s not all strict rules and reform, though. Pritikin has a stunning spa and great golf courses.
This retreat is meant for people who want to work on their emotional wellbeing and coping skills. You’ll get a personalized lineup of therapy sessions and treatments (including breathing and acupuncture) based on your needs. Guests stay in charming English cottages.
Hitting up Disney World? Consider a stay at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando. It provides free shuttles to and from the parks, and there’s a water park on the property. Need to kick back after a few days of long lines and rides? Drop your kids off at the complimentary camp and head to the adults-only pool or the world-class spa.
Located in the heart of London’s West End, this Philippe Starck designed hotel offers up a retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city. The modern rooms are luxe and relaxing, but it’s the spa that really wins bonus points. The 10,000 square foot space is beyond tranquil and the treatment menu is out of this world—don't miss the Diamond Energy Facial. You can’t visit England without indulging in tea time! Make a reservation for the hotel’s Mad Hatters Afternoon Tea. Menus are hidden inside vintage books and kings and queens adorn the teapots. Simply put, it’s a whimsical, can’t-miss experience.