16 Amazing Healthy Vacation Ideas for Summer 2018

Whether you’re a newbie to surfing or have Kelly Slater–like skills, this retreat will have you hanging ten like never before. Weeklong all-inclusive packages feature plush rooms at a boutique hotel, delicious meals, Pilates classes, and, of course, multiple surfing lessons. The rate even covers free airport transfers, a massage, and select alcohol. Also cool: The hotel is powered in part by solar energy, collects rainwater to wash on-site vehicles, and uses sustainable surfboards.

The details: Packages start at $2,490 for seven nights; kalonsurf.com.

This highly respected center bills itself as the largest yoga retreat in North America. Instructors work closely with each individual to help improve their practice. Bonus: There is an array of workshops you can take, including ones on mindfulness, Reiki, and mind-body healing. You can choose between shared rooms (they are dorm-style) or private accommodations. To really max out your relaxation, we’d suggest splurging on a solo space.

The details: Shared rooms start at $87 a night; kripalu.org.