3 Strength Moves You Probably Aren't Doing—But Should Be

You're probably already incorporating strength moves such as squats, planks, and burpees, into your workout routine. But there are a few additional moves you're likely missing. These strength exercises below target commonly overlooked muscle groups, says Karen Litzy, a spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association. Adding them to your regular workout routine will not only improve your strength in your lower body and core but also help keep injuries away.

Stability Ball Hamstring Curl

Lie faceup with lower legs and heels on a stability ball, knees straight. Lift hips off the floor (A). Slowly bend knees to pull the ball toward hips (B), then slowly return to the starting position. Do 3 sets of 15.

Fire Hydrant

This exercise targets the gluteus medius (a.k.a. the upper part of your butt), says Litzy, which helps support your pelvis. "Any weakness there can cause hip strain that leads to pain." Start on all fours (A). Raise left thigh to the side, keeping knee in line with foot (B). Hold for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat on other side.

Bird Dog

For good posture, it's important to tone the erector spinae muscles along the back of your spine. From all fours (A), simultaneously extend left leg at hip height and right arm at shoulder level (B). Hold for 5 to 10 seconds. Repeat the move with right leg and left arm. That's 1 rep. Do 10 reps.