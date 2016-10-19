The Best New Running Shoes and Cross-Trainers of 2016

Getty Images

Are your running shoes shot? Browse the top-performing new running shoes and cross-trainers for your fall and winter workouts with this guide.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
October 19, 2016

On the hunt for a new pair of running shoes? With so many options out there, it can be difficult to determine which pair is right for you. The good news: Whether you're looking for an all-terrain sneaker to help you scale trails with ease, a lightweight running shoe for your next 5K race, or cross-trainers that can carry you through your toughest HIIT workouts, we've got you covered. Give your sneakers an upgrade with our guide to the best kicks for fall 2016.

1
Surface swapper

Newbalance.com

Prefer a multiterrain run? The New Balance Fresh Foam Gobi has lugs and a reinforced upper for reliability on trails—yet it's lightweight, so you can zoom on roads.

available at newbalance.com $95
2
Style statement

Bergdorfgoodman.com

Whether you want to crush a killer circuit or just look cute post-sweat session, the Adidas by Stella McCartney Edge Trainer has your back—er, feet. 

available at bergdorfgoodman.com $190
3
Cardio-ready

Amazon.com

Surprise: The sweet, pink Ryka Dynamic 2 is as hard-core as they come, built for truly high-impact activities (think box jumps).

available at amazon.com $75
4
Fly girl

Shopbop.com

Zip past the competition in the built-for-speed APL TechLoom Phantom. Bonus points for its ultra-bright upper. 

available at shopbop.com $165
5
Pod cast

Nike.com

Pods on the outsole of the Nike LunarGlide 8 offer cushioning where you need it. Plus, the rear wedge keeps feet from rolling in. 

available at nike.com $120
6
Tough guy

Amazon.com

Sure, it's featherlight and pillowy soft, but make no mistake: The Asics Dynaflyte can stand up to super-intense mileage. Try out this pick on your next challenging tempo run. 

available at amazon.com $140
7
Boot camp

Thenorthface.com

Meet The North Face Ultra MT Winter, a trail runner with a weather- and debris-deterring ankle sleeve.

available at thenorthface.com $170
8
Peak performance

Zappos.com

The Merrell All Out Crush Shield conquers rainy, snowy, muddy paths. Your only job: enjoying the moment. 

available at zappos.com $110
9
Power tool

Zappos.com

The springy midsole of the Adidas Pure Boost X Training Shoe keeps pep in your step during workouts. 

available at zappos.com $120
10
Beat street

Amazon.com

A midrise shoe like the Reebok Hayasu supports ankles as you dance across slick studio floors. 

available at amazon.com $90
11
Breathe right

Zappos.com

Perforations along the toe box and instep of the airy Brooks Hyperion reduce moisture—a common blister cause.

available at zappos.com $120
12
All-access

Amazon.com

Attention, off-roaders: The Columbia Conspiracy Titanium OutDry can handle almost any terrain.

available at amazon.com $135
13
Flex fit

Amazon.com

The Under Armour SpeedForm Slingride boasts a single knitted upper.

available at amazon.com $100
14
Winter fliers

Amazon.com

Opt for the warm, weatherproof neutral Newton Gravity V AW when flurries are falling.

available at amazon.com $175
