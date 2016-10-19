The Best New Running Shoes and Cross-Trainers of 2016

On the hunt for a new pair of running shoes? With so many options out there, it can be difficult to determine which pair is right for you. The good news: Whether you're looking for an all-terrain sneaker to help you scale trails with ease, a lightweight running shoe for your next 5K race, or cross-trainers that can carry you through your toughest HIIT workouts, we've got you covered. Give your sneakers an upgrade with our guide to the best kicks for fall 2016.