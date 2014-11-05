8 Gym Bags You’ll Want to Carry Everywhere

Thereâs no need to be a bag lady. Streamline your stuff with one of these fashionable and functional sacks. The best part? They pretty much work for every occasion: the gym, a bestieâs brunch, that last-minute getaway and much, much more.

Take Charge

Heavy pack ruining your back? The cushy, lightweight Electric Yoga Ultra-Lite Yoga Bag ($58; amazon.com) will be a welcomed change. The funky lightning bolt-quilted print will turn heads, too.

Flash Pack

True, the MZ Wallace Otto ($450; mzwallace.com) is a splurge, but the shining star's versatilityâit travels seamlessly from the wellness club to a weekend getawayâmakes it worth the hefty price tag.

Photo: MZ Wallace

Cute Carryall

The LolÃ« Lily Tote Bag ($120; amazon.com) is a major multi-tasker. Equipped with plenty of padded pockets, you can store all your daily must-havesâlaptop, yoga mat, sneakers, and more. It even converts into a backpack.

Photo: LolÃ«

Room to Grow

Sick of carrying an overstuffed gym bag? Youâll love the MPG Expanding Tote Bag ($44; mpgsport.com)âitâs more spacious than Mary Poppinsâ magical satchel, thanks to a hidden expandable panel.

Photo: MPG

Quick-Change Artist

Not only does the Impact by Jillian Michaels Womenâs Yoga Tote Bag ($37; kmart.com) offer a variety of carrying stylesâhand-held, shoulder tote, and crossbodyâbut the small exterior pockets ensure you wonât have to fumble to find your keys or wallet.

Photo: Kmart

Perfect Pack

Everyone needs an LBB (Little Black Bag), and this hobo-style Nike Victory Gym Tote Bag ($100; nike.com) is totally sleek enough to rock on at post-gym date. Also handy: A bevy of interior compartments for soaked gear, a change of clothes, and essential beauty products.

Photo: Nike

Totes Adorable

Sneaking out of the office for a sweat sesh? Let the C. Wonder Printed Signature Tote ($78; cwonder.com) be your alibi. Itâs so sophisticated-looking that your boss will think youâre headed to an important meeting. Itâs also monogrammable.

Photo: C. Wonder

Cool Camo

Durable and water-resistant, the easy-to-clean L.L.Bean Hunterâs Tote Bag ($35; amazon.com) is armed and ready to fight off the elements. And the zippered top makes sure your favorite workout clothes stay put.

Photo: L.L.Bean

