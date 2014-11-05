8 Gym Bags You’ll Want to Carry Everywhere

Electric Yoga

Streamline your stuff with one of these fashionable and functional sacks that work for so many occasions.

Priscilla Ward
November 05, 2014

Thereâs no need to be a bag lady. Streamline your stuff with one of these fashionable and functional sacks. The best part? They pretty much work for every occasion: the gym, a bestieâs brunch, that last-minute getaway and much, much more.

Take Charge

Heavy pack ruining your back? The cushy, lightweight Electric Yoga Ultra-Lite Yoga Bag ($58; amazon.com) will be a welcomed change. The funky lightning bolt-quilted print will turn heads, too.

Flash Pack

True, the MZ Wallace Otto ($450; mzwallace.com) is a splurge, but the shining star's versatilityâit travels seamlessly from the wellness club to a weekend getawayâmakes it worth the hefty price tag.

Photo: MZ Wallace

Cute Carryall

The LolÃ« Lily Tote Bag ($120; amazon.com) is a major multi-tasker. Equipped with plenty of padded pockets, you can store all your daily must-havesâlaptop, yoga mat, sneakers, and more. It even converts into a backpack.

Photo: LolÃ«

RELATED:Â 11 Moves to Get Strong, Toned Arms

Room to Grow

Sick of carrying an overstuffed gym bag? Youâll love the MPG Expanding Tote Bag ($44; mpgsport.com)âitâs more spacious than Mary Poppinsâ magical satchel, thanks to a hidden expandable panel.

Photo: MPG

Quick-Change Artist

Not only does the Impact by Jillian Michaels Womenâs Yoga Tote Bag ($37; kmart.com) offer a variety of carrying stylesâhand-held, shoulder tote, and crossbodyâbut the small exterior pockets ensure you wonât have to fumble to find your keys or wallet.

Photo: Kmart

RELATED:Â 12 Yoga Poses For People Who Aren't Flexible

Perfect Pack

Everyone needs an LBB (Little Black Bag), and this hobo-style Nike Victory Gym Tote Bag ($100; nike.com) is totally sleek enough to rock on at post-gym date. Also handy: A bevy of interior compartments for soaked gear, a change of clothes, and essential beauty products.

Photo: Nike

Totes Adorable

Sneaking out of the office for a sweat sesh? Let the C. Wonder Printed Signature Tote ($78; cwonder.com) be your alibi. Itâs so sophisticated-looking that your boss will think youâre headed to an important meeting. Itâs also monogrammable.

Photo: C. Wonder

Cool Camo

Durable and water-resistant, the easy-to-clean L.L.Bean Hunterâs Tote Bag ($35; amazon.com) is armed and ready to fight off the elements. And the zippered top makes sure your favorite workout clothes stay put.

Photo: L.L.Bean

RELATED: 31 Ways to Make Exercise Fun Again

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up