10 Fitness Trackers Worthy of a Spot on Your Wish List

It's great to beÂ an independentÂ woman and all, but going at your fitness pursuits solo isn't always theÂ most productive scenario for reaching your goals. Thankfully, these days you don't need to hire an expensive personal trainer; with a fitness tracker you can wear one on your wrist. The market for these helpful gadgets has exploded, leaving you with more choices than you can probably handle. Here, we round up 10 that are worth a spot on yourÂ want list

Your Number One Fan

Consider the Fitbit Charge ($130; amazon.com) your personal cheerleader: It tracks your healthy habits, and then awards you achievement badges for all of your hard work. Through its app, you can invite your friends and family to join in the competitive fun by sharing stats and sending cheers and taunts to each another.



One to Watch

Wear your heart on your sleeveâerr wristâduring your next high intensity interval training (HIIT) session with the Withings Pulse 02 ($120; amazon.com). The easy-to-read display clues you into your heart rate and blood oxygen level. It also captures your steps, distance, elevation climbed, and calories burned.



Perfect Partner

TheÂ Flyfit-Smart Angle ($169, available for pre-order atÂ myflyfit.com) wraps around your ankle and uses your leg movement to take note of your running, cycling, stair climbing, and swimming progress. (Yep, you can hit the pool with it!) Makers say tracking your leg movement is a more accurate way of loggingÂ your activity. It then syncs your data wirelessly to its mobile app.



RELATED:Â The Best Gadgets to Make You Slim

Arm Candy

To be honest, weâd sport the Mira Tracker ($169-$179, available starting November 20 at Â mymirafit.com) just to turn heads. But itâs more than just a looker, it reviews your daily movements and offers recommendations for how to push yourself to the next level too.



Track Star

You need a device that can keep up with your ever-changing fitness moods, and the Misfit: Flash ($50; available for pre-order at misfit.com) does just that, recording your stats during walking, swimming, tennis, cycling, basketball, and soccer. Bonus: You can clip it on or wear it on your wrist.



Total Heartthrob

The Intel Basis PeakÂ ($200,Â amazon.com)Â knows the inner workingsÂ of your ticker, and is able to keep track of every beat without the hassle of a chest strap. Plus you donât have to worry about switching this tracker into sleep mode; it picks up your Zs automatically.



RELATED:Â 3 High-Tech Diets That Work

Future Friend

There's no detail too small for the Garmin Vivofit ($130; amazon.com)âthis water-resistant tech piece has a vested interest in everything from your daily steps to your sleep habits. It even takes the time to assign you personalized daily goals, and then helps you stay on top of them.



First Crush

We love with that you can clip the Jawbone Up Move ($50; bestbuy.com) practically anywhereâyour bra, your lapel, your pocket, or even your purse. And it comes in tons of colors, so you can totally coordinate with your OOTD.



Capable Confidant

Not only is the Sync Elite Activity Tracker ($20; amazon.com) a steal, but it can store up to 30 days of activity, including distance, speed, and calorie burn. It's just what you need to help you take charge of your health.



Mr. Know-it-all

On top of tracking your steps,Â The Microsoft Band ($199; microsoft.com)Â lets you receive notifications for incoming calls, text messages, emails and appointments right on your wrist. Canât quite get to your phone in time? No worries. And if that wasnât enough, you can pay for your Starbucks coffee with this thing!



RELATED:Â How to Become an Exercise Addict