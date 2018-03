Book: From $179 per night; airbnb.com

You can't beat the views from this incredible home in Italy's Dolomiti Alps, an area famous for skiing and hiking. The house itself may not have a home gym, but it more than makes up for that with its unbeatable location overlooking the mountain and valley—meaning you have access to breathtaking hikes as soon as you walk out the door. A short 10-minute drive away is the nearby town of Gardeccia, which offers horseback riding, skating, swimming, and more hiking trails. Relax in the hot tub and sauna after a day in the mountains.