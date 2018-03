The 50 Best Bike Rides in America, State by State

Some parts of America are famous for their wide-open spaces, while others take pride in their mountains or coastal views. But no matter what a state’s best features are, chances are they’re even better when explored on a bike.

So we rounded up some of the best places to bike across the country, from gravel rail-trails to scenic byways to technical mountain singletrack. All routes are point-to-point, and distances listed are one way, unless otherwise noted. Before you head out, check trail websites for hours, pricing information (some charge fees), and safety information. Happy pedaling! (Not a cyclist? Check out the 50 Day Hikes You Must Add to Your Bucket List instead.)