Start in “up” part of a push-up with abs tight and body in line from head to heels, hands on sliding discs (A). Bend right elbow and, keeping arm as close to body as possible, lower into a push-up, sliding left arm straight out in front of you (B). Press back up, sliding left arm back to “A.” Repeat with right arm. Continue alternating for 6–10 reps per side.

