Best and Worst Workouts for Flexibility

1 of 6 Getty Images

Stretch time

Flexibility is a critical and often overlooked workout goal. "Muscle tissues, tendons, and ligaments naturally become less elastic with age," says C. David Geier, Jr., MD, director of the Medical University of South Carolina Sports Medicine program. Those of us who sit for much of the day or rarely stretch are at particular risk for tightness.



Not as flexible as you should be? Your exercise regimen could be helping—or making things worse. Read on to find out which workouts are best, and which to avoid.