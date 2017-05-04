3 Boxing Moves for Beginners

Boxing is all the rage right now—everyone from models like Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham to celebs like J.Lo and Demi Lovato have picked up the powerful workout as their go-to way to stay fit. And they're definitely on to something. Boxing is great way to up your heart rate and tone your body from head to toe.

It’s no coincidence that so many people who love boxing rock killer physiques. Boxing (as well as the challenging conditioning work that goes along with training) strengthens and sculpts the entire body. That’s because boxing isn’t just about aggressively throwing punches—it’s an amazing total-body workout that tightens and tones everything from your arms to your core.

That said, stepping into a boxing gym or class can be a bit intimidating if you’re a total newbie. So Health teamed up with two-time boxing world champion Chris Algieri to get the lowdown on must-know boxing basics. Watch this video to learn everything from how to get in fighter stance, throw a 1-2 punch (also known as a jab-cross), and master other classic moves, such as upper cuts and hooks. Whether you’re a boxing novice or just looking to perfect your form, here’s what you need to know for a total knockout workout.