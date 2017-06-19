3 Must-Try Beach Workouts From Top Fitness Influencers

Now that summer is here, is there any better place to break a sweat than the beach? Aside from all the energizing benefits of your workout, you'll get an extra boost just from being near the water. Research suggests the simple act of taking in an ocean vista is enough to improve your mental health. And best of all, you can cool down by diving under the waves.

Lucky for us, some of our favorite fitness influencers feel the same way about training by the sea. Keep scrolling for made-for-sand moves to steal on your next beach day or vacay.

Ebonny Fowler

@ebonny_fowler

This personal trainer is all about making fitness fun, and her most recent Insta post is no exception. Yesterday she shared a Pilates flow performed at the edge of lapping waves on a beach in Jamaica, set to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You." We can’t get enough of her killer core moves.

Katie Austin

@katieaustin

Jumpstart your week with new workouts and a new Daily Workout Calendar!!!😊 I put up 4 new videos on the membership program- here's a preview of my Abs + Arms workout that's also on the schedule this weeeeek!💪🏼 Make sure you check em out at GetFitWithKatie.com❤ Link is also in bio!! A post shared by Katie Austin (@katieaustin) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Want to focus on your abs and arms? Check out this workout by Katie Austin. All you need is a set of dumbbells, and enough space on the sand to fit a yoga mat.

Kerri Verna

@beachyogagirl

Kerri Verna, better known as Beach Yoga Girl to her one million followers, has been teaching yoga for more than 16 years. Her perfect Crow Pose in the clip above is serious fitness goals, with or without a gorgeous backdrop. "I feel that sometimes we can get caught up in the 'I can't' rather than just working towards 'I can,'" Verna wrote in the caption to the post, which shows the full progression of Crow in stages.

Looking for more moves to help you shape up for summer? Try this total-body routine from Health's contributing fitness editor, Tracy Anderson.

The workout is designed to tone all over with six dynamic exercises.