Do This 30-Minute Beach Workout to Turn Up Your Calorie Burn

Exercising on sand offers not only amazing views but also a huge calorie blast. A study in The Journal of Experimental Biology found that running on sand requires 1.15 times more energy than running on a hard surface. (So for a 150-pound person, a half-hour, three-mile run on the beach would burn around 403 calories, compared with 350 on a typical surface.) Plus, it’s good for your joints—as long as the surface isn’t too slanted (instability can be tough on your hips and cause muscle imbalances).

Try this 30-minute interval workout, courtesy of Zack Daley, trainer and training manager at Tone House, an athletic-based fitness studio in New York City. It features running as well as bodyweight exercises to improve total-body strength and is perfect for beginners and experienced runners.

30-Minute Beach Workout

First, take 25 to 30 large steps from your starting point and make a mark in the sand. This will be your point of reference for the "down-and-back" portions of the workout.

The warm-up:

• Light jog/run down and back two times

• High knees down and back one time

• Butt kicks down and back one time

• Run down and back at about 60 percent of your top speed two times

• 10 burpees

• Lateral shuffle down and back two times, facing away from the water

• Lateral shuffle down and back two times, facing the water

• Skip down and back one time

• Run down and back at about 80 percent of your top speed one time

The workout:

• 15 to 25 push-ups

• 10 to 20 plank walks (alternate from high plank to elbow plank and back)

• Rest for 30 to 45 seconds and repeat previous two moves

• Walking lunges down and back

• 20 to 30 jump squats

• Rest for 30 to 45 seconds and repeat previous two moves

• Bear crawl down and back

• Rest for 30 to 45 seconds and repeat previous move

• 15 to 25 toe touches

• Plank knee to elbow (in high plank, bring your left knee to your left elbow, then right knee to right elbow; do 15 reps per side)

• Bicycle-crunch burnout (keep going until you can’t do any more)

• Rest for 30 to 45 seconds and repeat previous three moves

• Sprint down and back twice, aiming to reach your fastest speed

Your calorie burn: Approximately 285 (30 minutes of calisthenics for a 150-pound person).