The hems are shorter and the tops are teenier this time of year—so we don't blame you if you're looking for a few quick-and-dirty ways to tone up. We consulted trainer to the stars Harley Pasternak for his favorite moves for firming up fast. He recommends isolating your top-priority parts with these exercises that target the abs, booty, upper arms, and more.

For each of these moves, start with 2 sets of 30 reps. Pasternak's advice: Avoid hitting a plateau by changing up the intensity. Do 3 sets of 25 reps on some days; on other days, do 4 sets of 20 reps or 5 sets of 16.