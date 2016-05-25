Getty Images
Trainer to the stars Harley Pasternak shares his favorite plan for firming up fast.
The hems are shorter and the tops are teenier this time of year—so we don't blame you if you're looking for a few quick-and-dirty ways to tone up. We consulted trainer to the stars Harley Pasternak for his favorite moves for firming up fast. He recommends isolating your top-priority parts with these exercises that target the abs, booty, upper arms, and more.
For each of these moves, start with 2 sets of 30 reps. Pasternak's advice: Avoid hitting a plateau by changing up the intensity. Do 3 sets of 25 reps on some days; on other days, do 4 sets of 20 reps or 5 sets of 16.