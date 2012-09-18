How to Create a Barre Studio at Home

Lizzie Fuhr, POPSUGAR
September 18, 2012


Jason Todd

Barre workouts are an amazing way to work your bod, but unfortunately, they can also be very expensive. If you're on a tighter budget, there are plenty of easy ways to bring the barre studio vibe to your home. And don't worry; there's no need to mirror a full wall or install a professional ballet barre.

Leave ample room: While micro movements are everything in a barre workout, you've got to have space to move around. Make sure you set up your studio in a spot with lots of room for fluid movement.

Build your barre: You may consider investing in a portable ballet barre, but there are lots of ways to get creative with furniture you've already got in your home. Find a counter or grab a chair for a makeshift barre. Either will do the trick as a substitute for the real thing.

Roll out your mat: Bring your Pilates or yoga mat out whenever you're moving through a dance-inspired workout at home. Your mat gives your feet necessary traction when performing the barre routine, so you're not slipping and sliding all over your home's floor — or worse, rolling your ankle!

Grab some weights: Plenty of barre workouts employ the help of some light weights for intensified strength-training purposes. You might have eight or 10 pound weights in your home already, but be sure to grab a pair of small three-pound handheld weights that don't get in the way of your ability to perform.

Break out a routine: If you're not sure where to start, watch one of these awesome barre-workout videos, or incorporate these three barre-inspired moves into your next workout.








