How to Do Banded Squat Walks to Prevent Knee Pain

Grab your resistance band! In this video, fitness expert Lauren Williams shows us how to do a Banded Squat Walk. This move is great for activating and strengthening the muscles in your legs, which in turn helps to prevent knee pain.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the transcript:

This movement is great for activating and strengthening the muscles in your legs so that you can prevent any pain. You will need a band for this exercise.

Take a light to medium band, and place it around both thighs right above your knees. Come into a squat, about a demi-squat, not super low. Walk to both sides—take two steps to the right and then two steps to the left. Make sure you have resistance on the band at all times.