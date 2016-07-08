How to Do the Banded Clam Shell Move to Prevent Knee Pain

In this video, fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrates how to do a Banded Clam Shell. To prevent knee pain before it starts, do this move right before a workout to activate your hips and glutes and take pressure off your knees.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the transcript:

This move is great for activating your hips and your glutes before you work out, which is great because it takes off stress from your knees. For this move you will need a band. There are different levels of resistance—I would go for something medium so that you’re activating but not over-tiring your muscles.

Put the band around both legs right above the knees and stack your feet. Come down to the ground on your elbow. Press your knees away from each other, and work against that band of resistance.