Fitness Star Anna Victoria Shares Photo of Her Belly Rolls: ‘How I Am 99% of the Time’

@annavictoria/Instagram

The trainer shared an inspiring message about loving your body, "flaws" and all.

Kristin Canning
January 17, 2017

Anna Victoria, the insanely popular Instagram star and fitness blogger behind Fit Body Guides, has shared two side-by-side photos to remind us that yep, everyone gets stomach rolls. In the first snap, she's standing up, turned partially to one side, with her famous abs looking perfectly toned. In the second photo, taken on Snapchat, she’s sitting down, relaxed; the text on the photo reads “+ a normal angle [jazz hands emoji] how I am 99% of the time.”

Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don't change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn't see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I'm getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren't going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal "flaws"? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it's happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it 💗💗💗 If you're following my page, you're a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement - thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides

The body-positive post quickly went viral, racking up more than 200,000 likes in 24 hours. And it's not the first time Victoria has shared photos of herself at “unflattering” angles. Her goal: to illustrate that much of what we see from the fitness community on social media is what people look like just a small fraction of the time, when they’re posing in the best possible lighting.

In yesterday's post, Victoria wrote that she loves both of the selfies, and went on to explain why she appreciates her whole body, "flaws" and all: "I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren't going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal 'flaws'?”

She also took the opportunity to drive home the point that good health is about so much more than good angles: “This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it's happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels,” she wrote.

Victoria ended her caption with an inspiring mantra that she hopes her followers will remember on their own personal fitness journeys: “I will not punish my body. I will fuel it. I will challenge it. AND I will love it.” That's worth saying again, and again.

 

