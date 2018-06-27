Tone Your Arm's With Anna Kaiser's Bath Towel Workout

Anna Kaiser, the celebrity trainer behind the fitness studio AKT in Motion and the bodies of Kelly Ripa and Shakira, knows how to create a serious burn with some pretty ordinary objects. In her latest workout video for us, she’s showing us how to tone our arms and upper body with a towel. Yes, a towel. This everyday prop might seem harmless, but don’t be fooled, you’ll be sweating up a storm in no time!

“This workout is very accessible,” Kaiser says. “Almost everyone owns a spare towel or two.”

In order for this workout to work, however, you’ll need to make sure that there’s no slack in your towel. “You want to actively pull and press against the towel in order get maximum results,” Kaiser says.

Kaiser also suggests performing this routine on your knees, instead of standing up, because you’ll be more stable and closer to the floor.

TIP: If you’re not feeling the burn, you’re not pulling hard enough on the towel. There should be no slack!

Perform this routine three to four times a week.