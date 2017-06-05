This Is the Breakfast That Fueled a Climber's 3,000-Foot Ropes-Free Feat 

Scaling the 3,000-foot wall at El Capitan in Yosemite is a pretty impressive feat. But on Saturday, rock climber Alex Honnold pulled that off and more—ascending El Capitan without any ropes, a harness, or other safety equipment to back him up if he slipped or needed to take a break.

His rope-free climb, known as “free soloing,” took just three hours and 56 minutes. To put that into perspective, the face of El Capitan is even higher than the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Honnold’s bare-handed achievement is as badass as they come, putting Tom Cruise's climb in Mission Impossible to shame.

A post shared by Alex Honnold (@alexhonnold) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Here at Health, we're in awe of boundary-breaking athletes who aren't afraid of a challenge—and we wanted to know how he prepped. Most importantly, how did Honnold fuel up?

According to National Geographic, he started his day with his “standard breakfast,” which includes oats, flax, chia seeds, and blueberries. To break it down by nutrients, Honnold consumed an energy-cranking meal loaded with protein, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants.

We're not sure how he prepared them or if he ate them all in one big bowl or in separate portions. But either way, it sounds like a solid way to rise to the challenge on any big day, whether your schedule calls for a morning meeting or a morning rock climb.

