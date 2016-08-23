These Are the Ab Exercises Lady Gaga Uses to Sculpt Her Core

Talk about #abgoals! We spotted this Instagram photo of Lady Gaga’s gorgeous core, snapped by her trainer Harley Pasternak, and had the same thought he expressed in the caption: “Abs on fire!” Clearly Pasternak knows his way around a seriously sculpted six-pack. So we asked the star trainer for a few tips on how we too could earn a show-off stomach.

“The key to getting great abs is not overdoing the front of the midsection, but rather focusing on the back of the midsection and the corset muscle that pulls the abs in,” he explains. “Of course, regardless how strong your ab muscles are, if there is fat covering your midsection, no one will see all the hard work you've put into strengthening them.”

In other words, you can’t put all of this training power into your middle if you aren’t going to keep your diet in check. “You have to eat clean so you’ll stay lean,” adds Pasternak, who also encourages all of his A-list clients to get in at least 10,000 steps a day.

While you’re working on improving your eating habits and upping your daily steps, try adding these moves—which Pasternak incorporates into Lady Gaga's workouts—to your own routine. Do 3 to 4 sets of 20 to 30 reps of each move.

Pasternak’s rec: Do them as a nonstop circuit. And then you too, like Lady Gaga, will "live for the applause, applause, applause" that you’ll be getting when you reveal your newly whittled middle.

Pike plank

Start in a forearm plank with palms facedown and feet hip-width apart. Pull belly in and lift hips so body forms an inverted V. Slowly lower hips to return to plank.

Dolphin extension

Lie facedown on a bench with hands gripping the front end of the bench for balance. Widen legs to hip-width apart, and then raise legs up as high as you can. Pause briefly, and then slowly release legs back to start.

Dolphin bench extension. Great for lower back and glutes #bodyresetdiet A video posted by Harley Pasternak (@harleypasternak) on Apr 19, 2016 at 11:29am PDT

Russian trunk twist

Sit with knees bent, palms together and arms extended straight out. Lean back slightly and lift feet off the floor. Pull navel to spine and twist slowly to the left. Return to center and then twist slowly to the right (B). Make it harder: hold a 5-10- pound medicine ball.