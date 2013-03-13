A Quick and Sweaty CrossFit-Inspired Workout

CrossFit is all the rage right now and, with its Open competition (aka CrossFit Games) starting just last week, there's even more of a reason to give it a try for yourself.

To further entice you and give you a taste of what CrossFit is all about, here's a WOD ("Workout of the Day") that will work your entire body in just 4 moves.

Try to do as many rounds of the following moves without taking too much time to rest between exercises.

Set a timer for 15 minutes and then start with 15 Kettlebell Swings.

When you finish, move immediately to 10 Burpees, then 15 Air Squats, and finally 10 Push-ups.

When you finish all 4 exercises, you've completed 1 round.

Be sure to keep track of your rounds and reps, so the next time you do this workout, you can fully embrace the CrossFit philosophy and try to do more!





Here it is in a quick-n-easy list form. Pin it to your fitness board for future reference!

Note: please consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

