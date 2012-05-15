A More Flexible You in 5 Minutes

Health.com
May 15, 2012
1 of 5 Corbis

Yoga for stretching

Treat your body to this stretch-you-all-over mini-routine from yoga instructor and DVD star Seane Corn, who teaches at Exhale at Sacred Movement in Venice, California. Hold each pose for 3 to 8 breaths.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Nathalie Dion

Triangle

Stretches hamstrings and muscles that support spine, boosts mobility in shoulders

Step feet 5 feet apart, turn left foot out, right foot slightly in. Inhale, raise arms parallel to floor. Exhale, hinge at left hip, rotate so left torso comes down over left leg; rest left hand on lower leg and reach right hand straight up from shoulder. Hold, return to start, repeat on other side.
3 of 5 Nathalie Dion

Wide-leg standing twist

Stretches hamstrings, increases spine flexibility, improves mobility in shoulders

Step feet a bit closer, feet parallel. With spine long, exhale; fold forward from hips, bring hands to floor; hold. Inhale, twist torso left, reach left hand straight up; hold. Exhale, return to center; inhale, repeat on right. Exhale, return to center; inhale, return to standing.
Advertisement
4 of 5 Nathalie Dion

Locust

Increases spine flexibility, strengthens back muscles, opens shoulders, stimulates central nervous system

Lie face down with forehead on floor, legs straight, arms by sides, palms up. Inhale, lifting head, upper body, arms, and legs off floor; stretch legs and arms back, keeping gaze on floor. Hold, then slowly lower back down.
Advertisement
5 of 5 Nathalie Dion

Folded forward bend

Calms nervous system, stretches hamstrings and back muscles

Sit on the edge of a folded blanket, legs straight and together in front of you, arms by sides. Keeping spine long, exhale and fold forward over legs, stretching arms forward to hold sides of feet or calves; hold, then inhale and slowly lift back up to sitting.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up