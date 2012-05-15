A More Flexible You in 5 Minutes

Treat your body to this stretch-you-all-over mini-routine from yoga instructor and DVD star Seane Corn, who teaches at Exhale at Sacred Movement in Venice, California. Hold each pose for 3 to 8 breaths.
Triangle
Triangle
Stretches hamstrings and muscles that support spine, boosts mobility in shoulders
Step feet 5 feet apart, turn left foot out, right foot slightly in. Inhale, raise arms parallel to floor. Exhale, hinge at left hip, rotate so left torso comes down over left leg; rest left hand on lower leg and reach right hand straight up from shoulder. Hold, return to start, repeat on other side.
Wide-leg standing twist
Wide-leg standing twist
Stretches hamstrings, increases spine flexibility, improves mobility in shoulders
Step feet a bit closer, feet parallel. With spine long, exhale; fold forward from hips, bring hands to floor; hold. Inhale, twist torso left, reach left hand straight up; hold. Exhale, return to center; inhale, repeat on right. Exhale, return to center; inhale, return to standing.
Locust
Locust
Increases spine flexibility, strengthens back muscles,
opens shoulders, stimulates central nervous system
Lie face down
with forehead on floor, legs straight, arms by sides,
palms up. Inhale, lifting head, upper body, arms, and
legs off floor; stretch legs and arms
back, keeping gaze on floor. Hold,
then slowly lower back down.
Folded forward bend
Folded forward bend
Calms nervous system, stretches hamstrings
and back muscles
Sit on the edge of a folded blanket, legs straight and together in front of you, arms by sides. Keeping spine long, exhale and fold forward over legs, stretching arms forward to hold sides of feet or calves; hold, then inhale and slowly lift back up
to sitting.
