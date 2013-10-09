A Head-to-Toe Workout with Just One Move!

In this day and age it’s all about multitasking, and let's face it--women are the best at it. On any given day I might be running errands, taking my son to a mommy-and-me class, or filming a workout segment. All the while I’m brainstorming for my next Health blog, planning a date with my hubby, and scarfing down a quick lunch.

It’s a fast paced world we live in, and like it or not, I couldn’t get it all done without doing multiple things at once. So why not multitask your workout? We often get hung up on isolating each body part, squeezing in some quick ab work or dedicating a full gym session to lower body. That’s all well and good, but why not get the best bang for your buck by engaging your entire body in a single workout move?

That's where the Suicide Row with Burpee comes into play…

Suicide Row with Burpee

1. Kick back into plank. Start by standing with your feet hip-width apart holding two hand weights down at your sides. Bending at the knees, place the weights on the floor, and kick your legs back into plank position. Make sure your hands are directly under your shoulders and your abs are engaged to keep your body tight in one straight line.



2. Pushup. Keep those abs tight and lower yourself to the ground until your arms are at a 90 degree angle. Push up!



3. Alternate row. Next comes the alternate row. Drive your right elbow up and back, keeping your arm tight to your body. Return to plank position, and row on your left side. If you’re having a hard time balancing, you can always widen your stance for more support.



4. Overhead press. After your rows, jump your feet up to your hands, and stand up. As you stand, press your hand weights up over your head. Extend your arms all the way to the ceiling, and then return them to neutral standing position.



Phew! I can feel the burn just reading this. The Suicide Row with Burpee works your entire body, serving as cardio in addition to strength training. Try doing 30 reps, or if you’re feeling adventurous, set a time goal for yourself and see how many you can do in 3 minutes. Five minutes? Ten minutes? You’re an animal!

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.