A Fat-Burning, Endurance-Boosting Jump Rope Circuit

Looking for another great cardio workout to add to your repertoire? Well, skipping rope isn’t just for 3rd graders anymore.

Jumping rope is a quick, convenient way to get your heart rate up whether you’re on the go or in your living room. A rope fits into any bag, so you know what that means…no excuses! And not only does it help you burn calories, it also strengthens your legs, glutes, arms, and shoulders in as little as 5 minutes.

Want to give it a shot? Check out this HIIT (high-intensity interval training) jump rope workout next time you’re…well, anywhere.

5-Minute Jump Rope Workout

If this routine feels too difficult at any point, try shortening the jumping segments by 20 to 30 seconds. Looking for more of a challenge? Repeat the circuit twice or do body weight exercises during your 30-second rest periods. (Check out 4 Moves That Build Total Body Strength or 5 Upgrades To Your Favorite Body Weight Moves.) You can also try variations of jump roping like high knees or jumping jack legs as I demonstrate in the short video, below.

0:00 - 1:00

Warm up jumping rope at an easy pace using a two-footed hop jump.

1:00 - 1:30

Pick up the pace and jump rope as quickly as you can for the next 30 seconds.

1:30 - 2:00

Rest.

2:00 - 3:00

Jump rope as quickly as you can in a jogging style so that your feet go over the rope one at a time.

3:00 - 3:30

Rest.

3:30 - 4:30

Jump rope as quickly as you can in a two-footed hop with a side-to-side jump.

4:30 - 5:00

Rest.



Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.