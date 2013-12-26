A 10-Minute Sexy Shoulder Workout

With New Year's Eve on the horizon, it’s time to break out those cocktail dresses!

There is something extremely sexy about a bare shoulder, whether you’re wearing a strapless dress, an off-the-shoulder top, or even a sweater with cutouts. With a few simple moves it’s easy to get your shoulders in tip-top shape for New Year's, and you don’t even have to hit the gym. You can do this 10-Minute Sexy Shoulder Workout in your very own living room.

1. Single arm lateral raise. Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, hold a light dumbbell in your right hand down at your side. Your palm should be facing in toward your body, and your shoulders should be back and your chest raised. From here, raise your right arm out to your side in a straight line until it is parallel with the ground. Hold for a count, and release back down to your side. Repeat for 15 reps on your right side, and then work your left side.

2. Pike push up. Start with your body in a pushup position, with your fingers on each hand facing each other to form a diamond. From here, bend at the waist pushing your hips up into a pike position and coming up onto your toes. Once you’re in pike position, bend your elbows to lower your head down toward your hands. Press back up. Do 15 reps.

3. Upright row into V. Stand with your feet in a wide stance. Hold a dumbbell in each hand in front of your body. From this position, pull your weights up to your chest so your arms form a V-like shape. Lower your weights back down and repeat for 20 reps. Keep your shoulders back, your chest raised, and your abs engaged. This move works the front of the shoulders, particularly the anterior deltoids.

Want some more quick workout ideas? Check out A 10-Minute Love Handle Workout and 5 Quick Workout Moves for Busy Women.

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.