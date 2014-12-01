9 Workout Pants That Take You From Barre to Brunch



Athletic pants can be downright pricey, so itâs only natural that youâd want to get as much use out of them as possible. So, we found a few cool pairs that are not only good for the gym, but are also wear-everywhere appropriate.

Black magic

Going for cocktails with the girls post yoga? Throw on the Athleta Crackle Chaturanga Tight ($89; athleta.com) along with your favorite boots. No one has to know this leather look-a-like is chock-full of performance properties, too.

Drop it

Quick-drying and odor-resistant, the Without Walls Asymmetrical Drop Inseam Pant ($74; withoutwalls.com) is an effortless upgrade to your basic gray leggings thanks to its asymmetrical waistline. Pair them with your favorite knit tee for a chic, polished look.

Photo: Without Walls

Proper pair

OK, you canât exactly wear the Olympia Activewear Selene Silk Track Pants ($165; largodrive.com) for a workout, but these track-inspired trousers were way too cute to ignore. Our suggestion: substitute your sweats for these on your next rest day.

Photo: Olympia Activewear

Wild thing

These snakeskin printed leggings are a striking addition to your fitness wardrobe. The best part: when worn with an oversize sweater and riding boots, the edgy Nike Epic Lux Printed ($125; dickssportinggoods.com) work just as well for a weekend brunch.

Photo: Nike

Sexy slumber

The Super.Natural Womenâs Relax Cuff Pant 220 ($98; rutabaga.com) can easily be added to your wardrobe as a neutral style staple. Plus they're made from merino wool, which naturally regulates your body temperature, keeping you warm in cold weather and cool when the temperature rises.

Photo: Super.Natural

Fight on

Command attention with the camo-print Onzie Warrior Drawstring Pants ($48; urbanoutfitters.com). Lightweight and breathable, theyâll help you keep your cool when things heat up in kickboxing class.



Photo: Onzie

Skirting the issue

The MPG Sport Seamless Active Skort-Capris ($46; mpgsport.com) covers your, ahem, assets so you can go from the gym to the grocery store without missing a beat.

Photo: MPG Sport

Gypsy queen

The beauty of the Under Armour Street Sleek Harem Pant ($90; amazon.com): You can go slouchy without looking sloppy. Plus they wick moisture in a flash, so you wonât have to worry about a little sweat slowing down your post-studio stride.

Photo: Under Armour

Conscious khakis

Talk business on the golf course, and then seal the deal at the office in the Adidas Welt Pocket Pants ($80; adidasgolf.com). Theyâre form fitting and tailored with discrete pockets to ensure a flattering fit.

Photo: Adidas

