9 Genius Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts

Keep Dad healthy with these cool gadgets, trendy drinks, and more.
Father's Day is June 21, and if you haven't gotten dear old Dad a gift yet, it's not too late (and you're definitely not alone). We surveyed health-conscious dads to find out what's on their must-have lists:
A VIP-worthy tracker
No question: Trackers are top of mind for a fit father. Everyone seems to be wearing them these days, and Dad ought to be as well. We like the Fitbit Surge ($250, fitbit.com) for all its bells and whistles (GPS, heart rate monitor, activity and sleep tracking, call and text notifications) plus its sleek look. Sporting one also puts you in rarefied company: the First Dad himself has even rocked one.
DIY massage
The older Dad gets, the more post-workout recovery becomes a must. If you canât spring for a massage after every run, rolling out your muscles is the next best thing. The benefits of rolling are legion, from boosting mobility to decreasing soreness. Trigger Pointâs GRID 2.0 Foam Roller ($65, tptherapy.com) combines the benefits of conventional rollers with the targeted pressure of massage. Ridges on the surface simulate the feeling of a masseuseâs hands, boosting blood flow and enhancing muscle repair.
Photo: courtesy of tptherapy.com
A party on two wheels
Dad knows that cycling while wearing earphones is a bad idea (right?!), but having some tunes on a ride can up motivation and effort. Bone conduction headphones, are an option, but the sometimes tinny sound and rattling feeling is not for everyone. Instead, more and more cyclists are slapping speakers right on their rides. We like Outdoor Technologyâs Buckshot Pro ($80, outdoortechnology.com), which plays songs off your phone via Bluetooth. Itâs compact (about the size of a Red Bull can), powerful (10 hours of play time), and versatile (it comes with a flashlight attachment and enough battery juice to charge your phone).
Photo: courtesy of outdoortechnology.com
Pants that work for every activity
Lululemonâs Commission Pant ($128, lululemon.com) has a style thatâs fully functional, whether Dad's working in the office or working out at the gym. They're equipped with stretch fabricÂ and roll-up cuffs with hidden reflective stripes, so he can even run or bike in them.
Photo: courtesy of lululemon.com
Some added spice
An active dad needs healthy grab-and-go snacks, and Kindâs bars fit the bill. Kindâs Nuts & Spice Variety Cube ($40, kindsnacks.com) offers 20 bars with clean ingredients and kick-in-the-pants seasoning. Flavors in the sampler include Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Chili Almond, and Cashew Ginger Spice, all jammed with protein and each with 5 grams of sugar or less.
Photo: courtesy of kindsnacks.com
A foodie bible
Gourmets will love the simple, innovative, and yes, genius recipes in the Genius Recipes cookbook ($35, amazon.com) from the chefs and writers behind foodie website Food52. Imagine luscious caramel sauce made from just one ingredient (sweet potatoes?!), or the simplest seared fish youâve ever made (from Le Bernardin, which is only the top seafood restaurant in New York City, if not the entire country). Vegetarians will love superstar chef Dan Barberâs acclaimed cauliflower steaks, and there are sophisticated drinks, too, like a whiskey old fashioned made with an easy DIY coriander syrup.
Photo: courtesy of amazon.com
Jacked-up morning joe
By now, even Dadâs heard about Bulletproof Coffee, which combines brewed coffee made from high-end beans with grass-fed butter and a special form of coconut oil. Though thereâs hardly consensus on its purported benefits, some devotees swear the trendy drink is worth a try. If Pop's game, he might enjoy the Bulletproof Coffee Starter Kit with Brain Octane Oil ($42, upgradedself.com).
Photo: courtesy of upgradedself.com
A better blender
Smoothie lovers need a machine powerful enough to pulverize fruits and veggies in their entirety (stems, seeds, skin and all) in order to get the full benefit of the pulp and fiber. The NutriBullet 600 ($90, nutriliving.com) fits the bill (and also has the firepower to make a mean blended coffee, too).
Photo: courtesy of nutriliving.com
Always-fresh beer
For beer drinkers, thereâs nothing better than that first, crisp, hoppy, ice-cold swig from a new bottle. But for those who savor their brews slowly (or have to set them down to man the grill or change a diaper), thereâs nothing worse than drinking the warmed-over dregs. The solution: the Hermetus Bottle Opener & Resealer ($9, kaufmann-mercantile.com), a pocket-sized gadget that not only pops your top but can reseal a cap in one easy motion, saving your brew from spills or tasting stale.
Photo: courtesy of kaufmann-mercantile.com