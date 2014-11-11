9 Fitness Buys That Will Inspire You to Hit the Gym

Need a sure-fire way to amp up your exercise mojo? Add these motivational pieces to your arsenal of fitness tools. Not only will they give you that extra boost you need to get off that comfy couch this winter, but they're also a super stylish way to bid adieu to any worn out gear.

Be Bold

Make your way to the front of Zumba class with confidence and style in this slim-fit Nike âFearlessâ tee ($40; store.nike.com).

Ring the Alarm

One look at the Alexandra Ferguson Wake Up Work OutÂ Pillow ($97; alexandraferguson.com) and youâll be ready to peel back the sheets and take on your morning exercise routine.

Sacred Waters

Replenish after that challenging hot yoga class with the soothing reminders inscribed on the Lululemon Pure Focus Glass Water BottleÂ ($28; lululemon.com).

Peppy Pants

Youâll have a leg up on your workout buddies thanks to the shrink-and fade- resistant Lorna Jane Energetic Tights ($93; lornajane.com). Plus, they have a wider waistband to hide not-so-tight tummies.

Take Cover

This Case-Mate One Life One Body One Chance iPhone 6 Case ($10; zazzle.com) reminds you to protect your greatest asset: your body. And the bold hue allows you to spot your phone easilyâ even at the bottom of your gym bag.

Focused Feet

With the Saucony Fastwitch 6 ($90; amazon.com), youâre constantly in a race with yourselfâthe right sole is stamped with âU R Losing,â while the left reads âI'm Winning.â Plus theyâre super light, so you can be extra speedy.

On the Run

Be the highlight at your next marathon with the Brooks RunHappy Compression Calf Sleeves ($25; dickssportinggoods.com). Theyâll help you fight fatigue and keep you in good spirits, too.

Big Supporter

Youâll feel perky, protected ,and prepared when you sport the Lorna Jane Never Give Up Bra ($50; lornajane.com) during your next sweat sesh.

Fancy Footwork

These faux snakeskin New Balance HKNB 420 sneakers ($100; amazon.com) remind us that time at the gym can be just as cute as a trip down the catwalk. Now strut!



