9 Fitness Buys in Pantone’s Color of the Year: Marsala

This rich wine shade can totally be the new black in your workout wardrobe—or at least a close runner-up.
When Pantone announced Marsala as the 2015 color of the year, we got really excited. Thatâs because this beautiful, rich wine color works on everyoneâs skin tone. Plus, weâre thinking it can totally be the new blackâor at least a close runner-up. Seriously, just stock your workout wardrobe with this sultry shade and we guarantee heads will turn.
As if you needed more convincing, here are 9 reasons to make Marsala your go-to hue.
Ruby kicks
Donât let the ultra light Adidas ZX EF shoes ($85; adidas.com) fool you, this updated take on a classic '80s silhouette has plenty of cushioning, so you can stride in super cushy style.
High-power headphones
These over-the-ear Skullcandy Hesh 2 Headphones ($52; amazon.com) allow you to hear every bit of bass in that BeyoncÃ© album. Plus the adjustable headband ensures they stay put while you sweat.
Photo: Courtesy of Skullcandy
Marvelous mesh
The sheer paneling on the Alo Active Path Â¾ Sleeve Top ($62; amazon.com) not only lets you flash a little skin, but it also helps you stay cool when the temperature rises.
Photo: Amazon.com
RELATED: 9 Workout Pants That Take You From Barre toÂ Brunch
Lovely legs
These ballet-inspired Lole Vinaya Leggings ($84; lolewomen.com) will help you move more gracefully during your next barre or yoga class: the high-rise fit helps prevent accidental overexposure.
Photo: Courtesy of Lole
Beautiful boost
Protect your pair with the Moving Comfort Juno Sports Bra ($56; zappos.com): double layer, adjustable straps keep the girls supported and secured to banish bounce during jumping moves. (Weâre talking to you, box jumps!)
Photo: Courtesy of Moving Comfort
Party down
Your weekend errands just got a lot more stylish thanks to the Patagonia Prow Quilted Down Vest ($149; moosejaw.com). Throw it on top of a hoodie or long-sleeve tee for added warmth without the hassle of a puffy coat; the asymmetrical zipper makes this sporty piece chic.
Photo: Moosejaw.com
RELATED: 5 Vests and Jackets That Chase AwayÂ Chills
Wine time
The Fitbit Charge ($130; amazon.com) believes that all of your active movements matter, which is why it not only tracks themâweâre talking steps, running distance, and even your Zâsâ but also rewards you with achievement badges for meeting fitness milestones.
Photo: Courtesy of Fitbit
Ta-da tank
Show off your chiseled lats in the cool cutout back design of the HKNB Sexy Tank ($45; newbalance.com). Itâs not just pretty, though, itâs also super functional thanks to a built-in bra and moisture-wicking fabric.
Photo: Newbalance.com
Majestic mat
Park your asana on the latex-free Gaiam Pink Cherry Blossom Yoga Mat ($22; amazon.com) to experience instant calm. Even better: Its no slip-grip makes holding challenging balance poses just a tad bit easier.
Photo: Courtesy of Gaiam