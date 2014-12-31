9 Fitness Buys in Pantone’s Color of the Year: Marsala



When Pantone announced Marsala as the 2015 color of the year, we got really excited. Thatâs because this beautiful, rich wine color works on everyoneâs skin tone. Plus, weâre thinking it can totally be the new blackâor at least a close runner-up. Seriously, just stock your workout wardrobe with this sultry shade and we guarantee heads will turn.

As if you needed more convincing, here are 9 reasons to make Marsala your go-to hue.

Ruby kicks

Donât let the ultra light Adidas ZX EF shoes ($85; adidas.com) fool you, this updated take on a classic '80s silhouette has plenty of cushioning, so you can stride in super cushy style.

High-power headphones

These over-the-ear Skullcandy Hesh 2 Headphones ($52; amazon.com) allow you to hear every bit of bass in that BeyoncÃ© album. Plus the adjustable headband ensures they stay put while you sweat.

Marvelous mesh

The sheer paneling on the Alo Active Path Â¾ Sleeve Top ($62; amazon.com) not only lets you flash a little skin, but it also helps you stay cool when the temperature rises.

Lovely legs

These ballet-inspired Lole Vinaya Leggings ($84; lolewomen.com) will help you move more gracefully during your next barre or yoga class: the high-rise fit helps prevent accidental overexposure.

Beautiful boost

Protect your pair with the Moving Comfort Juno Sports Bra ($56; zappos.com): double layer, adjustable straps keep the girls supported and secured to banish bounce during jumping moves. (Weâre talking to you, box jumps!)

Party down

Your weekend errands just got a lot more stylish thanks to the Patagonia Prow Quilted Down Vest ($149; moosejaw.com). Throw it on top of a hoodie or long-sleeve tee for added warmth without the hassle of a puffy coat; the asymmetrical zipper makes this sporty piece chic.

Wine time

The Fitbit Charge ($130; amazon.com) believes that all of your active movements matter, which is why it not only tracks themâweâre talking steps, running distance, and even your Zâsâ but also rewards you with achievement badges for meeting fitness milestones.

Ta-da tank

Show off your chiseled lats in the cool cutout back design of the HKNB Sexy Tank ($45; newbalance.com). Itâs not just pretty, though, itâs also super functional thanks to a built-in bra and moisture-wicking fabric.

Majestic mat

Park your asana on the latex-free Gaiam Pink Cherry Blossom Yoga Mat ($22; amazon.com) to experience instant calm. Even better: Its no slip-grip makes holding challenging balance poses just a tad bit easier.

