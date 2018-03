9 Fitness Buys in Pantone’s Color of the Year: Marsala

When Pantone announced Marsala as the 2015 color of the year, we got really excited. That’s because this beautiful, rich wine color works on everyone’s skin tone. Plus, we’re thinking it can totally be the new black—or at least a close runner-up. Seriously, just stock your workout wardrobe with this sultry shade and we guarantee heads will turn.

As if you needed more convincing, here are 9 reasons to make Marsala your go-to hue.

Ruby kicks

Don’t let the ultra light Adidas ZX EF shoes ($85; adidas.com) fool you, this updated take on a classic '80s silhouette has plenty of cushioning, so you can stride in super cushy style.

High-power headphones

These over-the-ear Skullcandy Hesh 2 Headphones ($52; amazon.com) allow you to hear every bit of bass in that Beyoncé album. Plus the adjustable headband ensures they stay put while you sweat.

Marvelous mesh

The sheer paneling on the Alo Active Path ¾ Sleeve Top ($62; amazon.com) not only lets you flash a little skin, but it also helps you stay cool when the temperature rises.

Lovely legs

These ballet-inspired Lole Vinaya Leggings ($84; lolewomen.com) will help you move more gracefully during your next barre or yoga class: the high-rise fit helps prevent accidental overexposure.

Beautiful boost

Protect your pair with the Moving Comfort Juno Sports Bra ($56; zappos.com): double layer, adjustable straps keep the girls supported and secured to banish bounce during jumping moves. (We’re talking to you, box jumps!)

Party down

Your weekend errands just got a lot more stylish thanks to the Patagonia Prow Quilted Down Vest ($149; moosejaw.com). Throw it on top of a hoodie or long-sleeve tee for added warmth without the hassle of a puffy coat; the asymmetrical zipper makes this sporty piece chic.

Wine time

The Fitbit Charge ($130; amazon.com) believes that all of your active movements matter, which is why it not only tracks them—we’re talking steps, running distance, and even your Z’s— but also rewards you with achievement badges for meeting fitness milestones.

Ta-da tank

Show off your chiseled lats in the cool cutout back design of the HKNB Sexy Tank ($45; newbalance.com). It’s not just pretty, though, it’s also super functional thanks to a built-in bra and moisture-wicking fabric.

Majestic mat

Park your asana on the latex-free Gaiam Pink Cherry Blossom Yoga Mat ($22; amazon.com) to experience instant calm. Even better: Its no slip-grip makes holding challenging balance poses just a tad bit easier.

